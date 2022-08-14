Pump Rules: Raquel Leviss channels Love Island energy in black bikini look

Vanderpump Rules beauty Raquel Leviss showed off her fit physique in a black bikini while channeling Love Island. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Raquel Leviss is leaning into her newfound self-love and showing off her confidence in recent social media posts.

The beauty queen’s storyline for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules heavily revolved around her proposal and engagement to co-star, James Kennedy. The couple had been dating almost five years by the time James planned his elaborate Coachella-themed proposal for Raquel and the remainder of the season focused on their upcoming nuptials.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be and by the time filming for the reunion came around to wrap up the season, rumors were already swirling that the couple had called it quits.

The rumors were confirmed when the reunion finally aired and viewers learned the truth about the months leading up to their split. Raquel and James admitted they hadn’t been intimate within the last two years and James admitted he knew Raquel’s heart was no longer in their relationship.

Once the news was confirmed, Raquel began a journey of self-love and relearning who she is as a young, single woman. And her hard work is starting to truly shine.

In a recent post to social media, Raquel was glowing as she embraced some fun in the sun while pretending to be a contestant on the hit show Love Island.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss pretends to be a contestant on Love Island in bold bikini

Over on her Instagram, Raquel shared a video clip of herself strutting poolside while rocking a bold, black bikini.

Beginning her model walk at the end of the pool with her back to the camera, Raquel fiercely turned over her shoulder and strutted down the stone ledge of the pool.

Her black bikini put her fit and lean body on display and she paired the swimwear with a short, multi-colored sarong.

Her short bob hairdo was pulled into a half up – half down look with a messy bun at the crown of her head.

As she approached the camera up close, Raquel gave one more spin before shooting the lens with a flirty smirk.

“This week on #LoveIsland 🖤✨,” she captioned the post while tagging makeup artists Salt Spell Beauty, hairstylist Barbdoeshair, and crediting her friend Brad for filming the clip.

Raquel talks dating following split from Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy

Shortly after their December 2021 split, James went public with his new and current flame Ally Lewber. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March 2022, though James had hinted at her existence back in January.

While he was ready and willing to jump into another relationship, Raquel has taken things much slower and hasn’t jumped into another relationship just yet — on purpose.

According to Raquel, she’s been on several dates with her Pump Rules co-star and SUR manager Peter Madrigal. But she confirmed she’s not looking for anything serious just yet.

“We have gone on a few dates,” Raquel said. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now.”

She continued, “I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

Raquel concluded by stating, “I don’t want anything serious. I’m just a single girl in L.A. doing my thing.”

With filming for Season 10 underway, it will be interesting to watch the new group dynamic unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.