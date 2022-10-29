Pump Rules: Randall Emmett shares cryptic post following ex-wife filing for a restraining order

Randall Emmett references “taking the high road” just days following his ex-wife Ambyr Childers files for a restraining order against him. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Julian Blythe/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett seemingly wanted to share his feelings after reports that his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, filed for an emergency protective order against him this week.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ambyr filed the restraining order request on Monday after allegedly seeing correspondence between Randall and his attorney Ben Valencia.

The exchange left Ambyr feeling “threatened.” Although her petition was denied by the judge, the matter is set to reviewed on November 14.

Randall and Ambyr share joint custody of their two daughters, London, 12, and Rylee, 8.

According to the documents filed with the L.A. County Superior Court, Ambyr claims Randall forwarded her the correspondence after she reached out over concerns that their daughters were consistently late for school while staying with him.

Ambyr’s petition explained she had a “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” after reading the exchange.

“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c**t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls,” the alleged email from Randall’s attorney stated.

Following news of Ambyr’s petition, Randall took to his social media sharing a cryptic message that is seemingly aimed at Ambyr’s most recent claims against him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vanderpump Rules alum Randall Emmett shares cryptic message following Ambyr Childers restraining order petition

Over on his Instagram Stories, Randall shared a screenshot of a quote seemingly referencing his current situation with Ambyr and his other exes, including Lala Kent who has also made claims of toxicity against him.

In the post, a picture of a rain-soaked empty road framed with trees was used as a backdrop for a quote which read, “Always choose the High Road. There is less Traffic And the View is much Better.”

Pic credit: @randallemmettfilms/Instagram

Ambyr and Lala have bonded despite their shared ex

Ambyr and Randall were married for eight years before divorcing in 2017. Following their relationship, Randall entered into his relationship with Lala and the two welcomed a daughter of their own in March 2021.

They were engaged for three years prior to their split. Lala ended their engagement and relationship following reports that Randall had been seen cheating on her while in Nashville on a trip.

Since Lala’s split from Randall, she has become incredibly close with Ambyr.

Despite sharing a baby daddy, Lala says the two of them “rarely” discuss their pasts with Randall.

“It’s a rare occasion that we discuss him,” Lala admitted to Sofia Franklin during an appearance on her podcast. “We got extremely, extremely close, which is very strange.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.