Pump Rules: Lisa Vanderpump back in high heels following horse riding accident

Lisa Vanderpump shares her first experience in heels since her January horse-riding accident. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules superstar Lisa Vanderpump is one step closer to fully healing following her horrific horse-riding accident.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lisa sustained serious injuries, including breaking her leg in several places after being bucked off a horse while riding alongside her husband, Ken Todd.

Although her injuries required surgery and physical therapy, Lisa refused to allow the incident to keep her down. In typical Vanderpump fashion, Lisa has continued to make strides in her healing journey and recently reached a new milestone.

Lisa Vanderpump is back in high heels following horseriding accident that broke her leg

Lisa Vanderpump recently showed off her recovery progress by showing up to her SUR restaurant, where the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules is filmed, in high heels.

Speaking to Page Six, Lisa shared this was her first time back in heels since her accident.

“This is actually my first time out in heels,” Lisa told the outlet. “My doctor said, ‘I’m used to getting my patients out on the field, playing basketball, playing baseball or football. But for you, it’s the heels! That’s the most important thing!”

Despite receiving her doctor’s approval to slip on some pumps, Page Six also noted Lisa’s ankle remained wrapped in medical tape.

“I’ve just started to walk again,” she noted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa’s husband Ken Todd feared she’d never ride again following her injuries from the incident

Lisa has had a long love for animals, and among her many interests, her love of horses is practically unmatched.

However, following the incident which left her with a leg broken in four places and a “badly bruised back,” Lisa’s husband Ken wasn’t keen on seeing her get back on a horse any time soon.

Speaking to TMZ just days after her fall, Ken told the outlet the accident may have been “her last ride.”

“I wouldn’t let her ride again,” he said at the time.

Thankfully, it seems Ken may have reconsidered his position. When Lisa finally found herself back on her feet following the ordeal, one of her first stops was back to the horse stables where she paid her dear horse a visit.

Not one to hold a grudge against her beloved animals, Lisa captioned the post, “Reunited and it feels so good…”

Lisa also took the time to praise one of her longtime Vanderpump Rules cast members, Peter Madrigal, who was also present at the SUR event.

It was previously reported that Peter asked Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss on a date following her split from ex-fiance James Kennedy.

While Raquel shared it was simply a “friendly” date, Lisa shared her approval for the move.

“I did [approve of the date]! Peter’s a great guy. Everybody needs a Peter in their lives,” Lisa gushed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.