Pump Rules: Lala Kent strikes a pose in denim shorts with a message for potential dates

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is taking full advantage of the California heat and taking the opportunity to mix up her wardrobe a bit.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder documented her most recent fashion moment by striking a pose to show off her latest style choice.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming, and that means there will be plenty of new outfits on display from the cast. And considering the amount of personal drama that has unfolded for many cast members in recent months, there’s bound to be more to come.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala split from her former fiance Randall Emmett after cheating allegations hit the internet with pictures of the film producer out on the town with two anonymous young women.

It didn’t take long for their relationship to implode and for Lala to walk away altogether. She tearfully addressed her split during the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

Since their traumatic split, Lala has been focusing on herself and raising their shared daughter, 1-year-old Ocean, as a single mother.

Although she has dipped her feet back into the dating pond in recent months, Lala has been adamant that she’s not ready for a full-blown relationship just yet. And if her T-shirt is any indication of if her feelings have changed — they haven’t.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent poses in denim shorts, wears T-shirt sending warning to potential dates

Over on her Instagram account, Lala shared a snap of herself striking a pose in a pair denim shorts and a basic white T-shirt. The blonde bombshell slayed the laidback look by pairing the simple outfit with white ankle booties.

She wore her hair down and her blunt bangs brushed over her forehead.

With one hip popped to the side, Lala held a can of Perrier water in one hand and a leopard print purse in the other.

Lala’s caption read, “Knowledge is power.”

The caption of her post may not have been clear to those who weren’t paying close attention to the message on her shirt, which reads, “My PI knows everything about you.”

Lala admits to hiring a Private Investigator to learn about potential dates

After enduring her split from Randall, Lala all but vowed not to be fooled by a man ever again. And in order to help her avoid any red flag situations, Lala admitted she hired a Private Investigator to look into the lives of men she’s since gone on dates with.

While hosting an Amazon Live back in March, Lala revealed she had used a P.I. to screen a potential date and she wasn’t happy with what she learned.

“The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y’all, that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the P.I. [private investigator] check didn’t come back so great,” she said at the time. “So, I had to kick him to the curb.”

Single Lala will make her debut when Season 10 drops and there are bound to be some must-see moments when it premieres.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.