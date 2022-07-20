Pump Rules: Lala Kent is ‘too guarded’ for a new relationship

Lala Kent says she has no desire to date and is focused on raising her daughter Ocean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lala Kent isn’t looking to enter another romantic relationship any time soon. In fact, she says she’s “too guarded” even to consider letting someone else in.

Considering the last year, she’s had following the end of her three-year engagement to Randall Emmett and the ensuing scandal that has plagued them since then. It’s not a surprise that the mom of one is hesitant to step back into the dating pool.

Back in October 2021, as reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall ended their relationship following serious allegations of infidelity. The rumors began swirling after Randall was seen with two young women while on a trip to Nashville.

Since their split, Lala has been working on going “zero contact” with the film producer to truly start her life anew.

Just a mere nine months removed from her traumatic breakup, Lala recently admitted she has plenty to “focus on” at this point that a relationship isn’t on her radar.

Speaking with outlet Us Weekly, Lala opened up about her single life and why a relationship probably won’t be in her near future.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t looking to be in a relationship any time soon

While chatting with the publication, Lala revealed her stance on relationships, including her lack of desire to let anyone in at this point.

“I have no desire to be in a relationship. I do feel very guarded,” she shared.

She continued to explain that even if the “perfect man” were to drop into her lap, she’d probably turn him away.

“I think if someone, like, the perfect man could step into my atmosphere and I would still be like, ‘The timing is just not right,'” she added.

Instead, Lala has chosen to keep her focus on raising her daughter Ocean. She welcomed her daughter in March 2021, just months before the demise of her relationship with the film producer.

Lala is keeping ‘any extra energy’ focused on Ocean

Now that she’s on her own, Lala admitted that she’s her own breadwinner, and she has to remain focused to take care of herself and Ocean.

“The only person bringing in a paycheck in my household is me, so I have a lot to focus on,” she noted. “Ocean’s gonna wanna go to college one day. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Timing is everything, and I don’t think it’s the right time for a guy to come into my life. Any extra energy is going straight to my kid.”

Viewers and fans will most likely see how Lala handles her single life when the premiere of Season 10 drops sometime this year.

