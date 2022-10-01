Pump Rules: Lala Kent hosts first pop-up for Give Them Lala Beauty brand

Lala Kent shares the excitement of her first Give Them Lala pop-up shop. Pic credit: Bravo

Lala Kent is celebrating the hard work she’s put in to building her Give Them Lala Beauty brand by hosting her first-ever pop-up shop in New York.

The longtime Vanderpump Rules star has jumped head first into building her brand, specifically following her dramatic 2021 breakup with film producer Randall Emmett.

The former couple ended their relationship in October 2021 after rumors that Randall was unfaithful came to light.

The rumors were further fueled when pictures of Randall surfaced online showing him out in Nashville with two young women. That was seemingly the last straw for Lala, who promptly ended their relationship soon after.

Despite their split, the two will always remain connected as they share one daughter together, 1-year-old Ocean.

Now that Lala is navigating the world as a single mother, she’s been more focused than ever on providing a good life for herself and her daughter.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent hosts her first pop-up shop for Give Them Lala Beauty

Taking to her Instagram, Lala shared the exciting news about the latest development for Give Them Lala Beauty.

The Give Them Lala Beauty brand was born in 2017 with six lip glosses and has continued to grow since then.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The brand expanded once again with the launch of her podcast, Give Them Lala with Randall, in January 2020.

She then went on to release her bestselling book under the same title in 2021.

For her pop-up promotional post, Lala posed in casual attire and leaned against a wall that featured a massive cartoonish mural of her face with her name in big, bold print next to it.

Lala captioned the post, “House of Give Them Lala. My first pop-up, powered by @shopify. What a dream come true, to see a brand I have worked so hard on, gain so much love & success. Thank you all. I’ll see you tonight & tomorrow! Let’s get it poppin, daddy 💃 @givethemlalababy @givethemlalabeauty.”

Followers react to Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty pop-up shop

Following her post, fans and followers took to the comment section to show their support for her latest venture.

“Good for u! 💪🏻! Randall who?” one follower commented.

Another simply wrote, “Amazing and congrats!”

“Get it, Queen! 🔥,” shared another excited follower.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Other fans shared their support pointing out the hard work and “hustle” Lala has put into building a brand for herself.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“Love this for you. You have absolutely hustled. Deserve all this,” one wrote.

Lala also recently enlisted the help of her friends and co-stars Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly in modeling the newest addition of light green bath robes to Give Them Lala Beauty.

It seems there’s plenty in the works for Lala these days.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.