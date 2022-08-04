Pump Rules: Lala Kent hangs out on set with 50 Cent following feud with her ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and 50 Cent seem to have squashed their beef after he engaged in a feud with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent didn’t hesitate to kick former fiance Randall Emmett to the curb after allegations of infidelity hit the internet at the end of 2021. And in the months since their split, she’s spared no opportunity to throw a little shade his way — and she’s not about to stop now.

Lala was recently spotted visiting rapper 50 Cent on the set of his new horror film entitled Skill House.

Although some may question why Lala paying a visit to 50 Cent is anything to gawk at, others will recall the intense feud that emerged between the Candy Shop rapper and Lala’s baby daddy back in 2019.

At the time, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, alleged the film producer had failed to re-pay a loan of $1 million.

The allegation also resulted in 50 Cent taking to a social media rant where he slung insults in Lala’s direction, calling Randall’s former lover a “hoe.”

However, it looks as though both stars have put the past behind them and buried the hatchet while posing for photos together.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent poses alongside 50 Cent years after feud

In the photos captured by TMZ, both Lala and 50 Cent snuggled up for different snaps that closed any distance between them.

In the first shot shared by the outlet, the Give Them Lala founder smiled for the camera while placing a hand on 50’s stomach while the actor kept a hand around the reality television personality’s waist.

In yet another picture, 50 Cent planted a loving kiss upon Lala’s forehead while the two embraced one another with both arms.

Despite hurling insults at Lala in the past, it seems the two are no longer feuding and instead have chosen to embrace one another by letting bygones be bygones.

50 Cent called out Randall Emmett, slammed Lala for their relationship

At the height of their feud, 50 Cent didn’t hold back in calling out Randall’s alleged lack of payment. To take it to the next level, the rapper hit below the belt and went after Randall’s then-girlfriend Lala.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall a conversation Lala had with former co-star Stassi Schroeder on the show where she admitted to having received a Range Rover after being intimate with Randall for the first time.

Taking to social media to reignite the heat, 50 Cent shared a video and exclaimed, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning.”

“Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d**k. LOL smh,” he continued.

According to Page Six, Lala clapped back to the insult writing, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?”

It didn’t take long for the feud to fizzle online, with 50 Cent later clarifying that Randall ended up settling the loan and Lala removing her response to all the drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.