Pump Rules: Kristen Doute confirms split from boyfriend, says moving out is ‘hard’

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute has officially split from her longtime boyfriend Alex Menache.

Kristen and her now-ex-boyfriend Alex had been together for two years prior to confirming their split. However, unlike her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars who have also recently broken up with their partners, Kristen refrained from posting a public statement about the situation.

Instead, Kristen took to her social media to share the “hard” truths of moving out of the home she once shared with Alex but maintained she’s going to hang on to the memories built in their home.

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute moves out of shared home with ex-boyfriend Alex Menache

Over on her Instagram Stories, Kristen shared several pictures showing the process of moving out of her once shared home.

In the first picture, the fired Bravo star captured a selfie displaying her red and puffy face, clearly showing signs of many shed tears over the breakup. Although she was clearly devastated, Kristen put on her comfy clothes, including a grey hoodie, and got to work moving out of her home.

She captioned the first picture, “moving day is hard. leaving memories behind is even harder. sending anyone having a DAY like this lots of love.”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Similar to her co-star Katie Maloney’s solemn goodbye to her own home, in another share, Kristen caught a mirror selfie as she exited and left an emotional goodbye to her house.

“Bye beautiful home,” she wrote in the picture’s caption along with the song Gratitude by Above & Beyond playing in the background. “We had so many awesome memories…as heavy as it is, my current mood is gratitude.”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Finally, Kristen gave her friends and followers one last look at her living room with the same song playing in the background. The space, while beautiful, was almost completely empty save for the basic living room furniture and a television.

Kristen confirms split from Alex but remains optimistic, calls it a ‘new beginning’

Although she opted not to post about her breakup as publicly as her friends, Kristen did acknowledge the end of her relationship in response to a comment on her most recent post.

In the post, Kristen shared a glamourous headshot where she smiled boldly with her hair down and windblown.

“you haven’t met the new me yet 🖤✨(and I think she’ll give you that),” she captioned the post.

Taking to the comment section, one of Kristen’s followers noted, “So pretty! I see you and @menache2society don’t follow each other anymore.. does this mean a break up [sad face emoji]”

Kristen all but confirmed the split by responding, “every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end [red heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Despite her hard time, Kristen is bound to stay on her feet and start her brand new journey off with a bang.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.