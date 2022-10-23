Pump Rules: Katie Maloney shows support as co-star Lala Kent celebrates four years of sobriety

Katie Maloney celebrated her friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent’s fourth year of sobriety. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has reached yet another milestone in her sobriety journey by recently celebrating four years sober.

The longtime Pump Rules star had a rocky history with alcohol and often found herself saying controversial things to her co-stars while under the influence.

However, it was the April 2018 death of her father, Kent, that sent her drinking over the edge.

After several months of hard drinking in an attempt to stuff down her feelings of grief and mask her pain, Lala finally made the decision to get sober in October of that same year. She knew she wasn’t able to maintain the levels of intoxication and made a vow to get her life back on track.

Since getting sober, Lala has remained open with her fans and followers about the twists and turns in her journey to sobriety.

She’s also clarified that, unlike her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy who claims to be California Sober, allowing him to smoke marijuana while avoiding alcohol, Lala remains clean of any and all mind-altering substances.

In celebration of four years sober, Lala poked a bit of fun at herself while also accepting love and support from her friends.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney shares support for co-star Lala Kent celebrating four years of sobriety

Lala’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney shared a tribute of her own for her friend by sharing a montage of pictures featuring Lala looking glamorous.

Katie captioned the Instagram Story writing, “Happy 4 years @lalakent I’m so incredibly proud of you! Love you madly.”

Then, over on her own Instagram Stories, Lala re-shared Katie’s message of support for her most recent sobriety accomplishment and also took a lighthearted moment to thank another really important aspect of her sobriety – sparkling water.

In the slide dedicated to Perrier water, Lala snapped a picture of her nightstand which showed four cans of the carbonated water sitting open on the table.

“Before I go to bed… a tribute,” Lala wrote over the picture. “@perrier, thank you for making 4 years of sobriety f**king fantastic. Thank you for calming my nerves. Thank you for helping me through tough days. Thank you for helping me get buckwild. I love you.”

Lala Kent gushes about wing-woman Katie Maloney as they both navigate single life

Katie may be proud of her friend for remaining sober for the last four years, but Katie and Lala’s bond has grown even deeper in recent months following the end of their respective long-term relationships.

In October 2021, Lala ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after cheating rumors surfaced online.

Then, just a few short months later, in March 2022, Katie also walked away from her marriage and over 12-year relationship with her Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz.

Since their respective breakups, Lala and Katie have become each others’ greatest supporters as they re-enter the dating world.

Following a panel appearance at BravoCon 2022, Lala admitted that she’s been having a blast with Katie now that they’re both single.

“We’ve been having the best time,” she shared. “I just, I love this Katie. Her face looks different.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.