Pump Rules: Katie Maloney rocks light green bath robe in support of Lala Kent’s clothing line

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney may have plenty of her own drama going on these days as she waits patiently for the finalization of her divorce from husband Tom Schwartz — but that hasn’t stopped her from investing in her close friendships and showing support for her co-stars.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation in March 2022 with separate statements posted to Instagram.

Despite their split, the former lovers stated there was still love between them, and they vowed to keep their friendship intact.

Following their statements, the former couple has continued to maintain some semblance of a friendship. At one point, Tom even shared a snap of them lounging poolside to his Instagram Stories.

However, following Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding in Mexico, it seems tensions are on the rise as Tom was rumored to have hooked up with co-star Raquel Leviss.

While Katie has opted to remain silent on the allegations and her reported reaction to seeing the hookup take place, she’s been focused on living her single life to the fullest, and that included a recent photoshoot in support of her friend and co-star Lala Kent’s clothing line.

Katie Maloney poses alongside Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly to promote new merch

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared a snap from their photoshoot for Lala’s newest addition to her Give Them Lala Beauty brand.

The newest merchandise is a line of luxurious bath robes. In the photos, Katie, Lala, and former Vanderpump Rules personality Kristina Kelly modeled the robes.

The three friends sat close to one another on a bed, and each of them sported one of the light green robes. Adding to the vibe of the photoshoot, Katie, Lala, and Kristina also donned white bath towels, which were wrapped around their hair as though they had just climbed out of the shower.

Taking the look over the edge, each of them also wore a pair of dark sunglasses and pulled their best sultry glances around the room and at the camera.

“Sunday inspiration. 🧖‍♀️🛁🫧I love a robe, and I could spend a whole day in one. @lalakent and @givethemlalabeauty made the coziest robe ever!!!” Katie captioned the post.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is set to show Katie and Tom’s divorce drama

With Season 10 now finished filming for the season, fans and viewers will have to wait for the premiere date to watch Katie and Tom’s divorce unfold.

As previously reported, Bravo cameras were present for a tense discussion between the exes, so it’s likely much of the tension will play out once the season airs.

Cameras were also present for Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding to Brock Davies back in August. Shortly after the rumors surfaced about Tom and Raquel’s hookup, another source claimed Katie was seen “screaming” at the pair over the situation.

To add potential insult to injury, Brock also accused Katie of “rocking up” to their wedding after being disinvited — a claim she has outright denied.

Fans will have to tune in when the new season drops to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.