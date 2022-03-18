Pump Rules: Katie Maloney reveals ’empowering moment’ amid split from Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney shares “empowering moment” amid split from husband Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney revealed her most “empowering moment,” despite her recent split from husband Tom Schwartz.

The couple, who had been together for over 12 years, shocked their fans and followers when they announced their split. Tom’s statement revealed that the decision to go their separate ways was ultimately up to Katie, however, he clarified that there was still plenty of love between them.

While participating in Dear Media’s celebration of Women’s History Month, Katie opened up about what it means to be empowered and her insight was telling.

Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney says ‘choosing’ herself is empowering

Katie, whose You’re Gonna Love Me podcast is part of Dear Media, shared her intimate thoughts around being a woman. As part of her explanation, Katie revealed what empowers her the most.

Over on Dear Media’s Instagram account, Katie was featured as one of several women who opened up for the celebration.

As the third slide in the series of photos, one question in particular gave followers a glimpse of her current mindset.

Posted in a questionnaire format, Katie was prompted to answer the following: “My most empowering moment was when…”

Katie responded, “I choose myself, in any form. Accept and love myself and don’t back down.”

Katie also shared that one of the most inspiring women in her life is non other than her mother.

“The woman I look up to the most is…” the question stated.

Katie responded that her mother has been someone she looks up to because “she always went above and beyond for kids.”

“And she has the biggest heart,” Katie concluded.

Katie says she and Tom will ‘continue to love and support’ each other

When announcing their split, Katie kept her statement relatively short in comparison to Tom. However, the message was still incredibly heartfelt.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” she wrote. “…Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie received plenty of support from their past and present Vanderpump Rules co-stars since making their split official.

The statements came hot on the heels of recent rumors that questioned if the couple had called it quits after Katie was spotted without her wedding ring on separate occasions. The future of the show remains unknown as it has yet to be renewed for another season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.