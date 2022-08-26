Pump Rules: Katie Maloney is in ‘Vacay Mode’ while lounging in Mexico

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney lounged poolside with former co-star Kristina Kelly. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is taking full advantage of vacation rest and relaxation while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Considering how trying the last few months must have been for the OG Pump Rules star following her split from husband Tom Schwartz, coupled with currently filming for Season 10, it’s easy to understand her desire for some down time.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their split in social media statements posted for their fans and followers.

After over a decade together, the former couple decided to head their separate ways while still hoping to remain friends.

So far, it seems to be working for them as Tom recently uploaded a snap of them together while hanging out poolside.

Despite the lack of drama amid their ongoing divorce, Katie has been working on embracing her new single life and part of that included soaking up sun rays with former co-star Kristina Kelly.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney lounges in pink bikini on Mexico vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Katie shared three shots of herself and Kristina as they got their tan on in lounging chairs at their resort.

Just days before Brock and Scheana sealed the deal with “I do,” Katie enjoyed the sun alongside her longtime friend.

While sprawled out on the lounge chairs, Katie laid back with half of her hair pulled up and away from her face and shaded her eyes from the UV rays with a dark pair of sunglasses.

Her bikini was simple ensuring she wouldn’t end up with any unsightly tan lines. The light pink color of her bikini perfectly complemented her tan.

For her part, Kristina went bold with a one-strapped bathing suit that included jagged detailing along the seams of one side.

She wore her hair pushed back with a headband and also wore a dark pair of sunglasses.

The friends looked perfectly content to take it easy and enjoy their time away.

“Vacay Mode 🌞🍹🍍🥑🏝 #happyearlybirthdaykk #girlstrip,” Katie captioned the post.

Katie and Tom recently sold their marital home amid split

While Katie and Tom are in a good place following their split, the former couple experienced a bittersweet moment recently when their once shared home finally sold after months on the market.

The pair celebrated the sale of their home by eating dinner together in their kitchen one last time.

Tom shared a shot of the meal to his Instagram Stories that was then re-shared by Katie. Both of them acknowledged that while it was sad to say goodbye to their home which had brought them so many memories, they were grateful for all the fun times they had under that same roof.

Fans will get to watch Katie and Tom navigate the end of their marriage in the upcoming season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.