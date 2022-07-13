Pump Rules: Katie Maloney gives sneak peek at her new apartment

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney gave fans a peek at her new home amid divorce from Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katie Maloney has experienced plenty of changes in recent months following her separation and subsequent filing for divorce from husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced the end of their marriage via separate statements to social media back in March. Shortly after breaking the news to their friends, fans, and followers, Katie officially filed for divorce.

The former couple, who had been together for over 12 years, maintained that there was still plenty of love between them and they remained committed to their friendship.

Since then, Katie and Tom shared an emotional goodbye to their once shared home and Katie has now moved into an apartment of her own. In a recent post to social media, Katie gave her followers a peek into her new digs and as many expected, the place is every bit as eclectic as Katie herself.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney gives a peek into her new apartment amid divorce from Tom Schwartz

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katie shared a shot of her new living room. The spacious room faced full glass sliding doors, giving a great view of just outside her apartment. The walls were painted a light neutral shade and were adorned with three colorful pictures hung just above a luscious green sofa.

The sofa sat at one end of a large black and white checkered area rug and a solid wood table added the perfect grounding piece to the decor. The entire room was completed with contemporary lamps and plenty of green plants.

Although not as packed with furniture as some may have suspected, Katie’s alternative taste shone through in the pieces displayed throughout the room.

“Vibes…” she captioned the post along with the Instagram handles of where she acquired several of the room’s key elements.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the next slide, Katie confirmed that the picture was just a small taste of what followers can expect to see in the near future.

“More apartment reveal to come… Soon,” she wrote in a separate slide.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Will Katie and Tom address their divorce in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules?

Bravo officially picked up Vanderpump Rules for another season in May 2022 and with the recent announcement of Katie and Tom’s divorce, fans have been wondering if they plan on addressing their divorce in the upcoming season.

According to Katie, It’s likely that at least pieces of their divorce will make their way into the new season. However, she also admits she’s not looking forward to filming these vulnerable moments.

During an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie shared, “I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show.”

“And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. But I’d rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover-up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that,” she continued.

Viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to see how both of their new journeys unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.