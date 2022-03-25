Pump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s co-stars show support for friends following split

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars shared their support with the couple amidst their split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Although fans, followers, and viewers of Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were shocked and saddened by the news of their recent split, it seems their co-stars support them completely.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom announced their separation in posts to social media on March 15. Their statements differed, but unlike the statements posted by their co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss after their breakup, the former couple maintains there is still plenty of love between them.

And that love radiates from their VPR co-stars as well after several stars weighed in with support for both Katie and Tom.

Vanderpump Rules cast show love and support for Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz following news of their split

One of Katie and Tom’s longest castmates, Tom Sandoval, recently opened up to Extra about their situation.

“I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can,” he shared. “Obviously, I don’t want to, like, bring stuff up or be a reminder so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody brings something up and I am there.”

In the same interview, Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, also weighed in with her thoughts on how they navigate the sensitive situation.

“We love both of them so much. It’s not like a sides thing; I just want both of them to be happy,” she shared. “I am excited for what is next for both of them.”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix REACT to Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Split

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariana revealed how she learned of Katie and Tom’s separation.

“[Tom Sandoval] just kind of, like, said it from the hallway to me and I was, like, by myself in the room. My jaw was on the floor for I think, like, ten minutes,” she shared.

Ariana elaborated, “Well, we obviously love both of them very much and they were hanging out the other day, and so, like, I feel like I’m really hopeful that the positivity continues. I’m excited for both of them in whatever they have next in store. I mean, Tom and Tom are about to open their new bar together.”

Katie says her split from Tom was ‘building up’

While Katie and Tom continue to have the support of their friends and co-stars, the former couple has admitted that their split has been anything but easy.

In a recent episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie opened up about the tough decision to walk away from her marriage.

“The best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder. [Also] just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me,” she stated.

Despite her best efforts to push away and “deny” the negative thoughts and feelings, Katie eventually found herself unable to stave them off any longer.

“I wanted to push them out of my head because I love Tom. We have built a life together, he was my person and I wanted to be with him forever. But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy.”

Not long after announcing their split, Tom was asked if Katie’s Season 9 conflict with Tom Sandoval played any part in the demise of their relationship. However, Tom quickly put those rumors to rest and admitted it all came down to his own actions.

“No, no, that’s all on me,” he said. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.