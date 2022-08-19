Pump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz talk divorce ahead of what would be sixth wedding anniversary

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz get honest about the end of their relationship and what to do about their upcoming anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules personalities Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz may be navigating divorce and finding out who they are without one another, but that hasn’t stopped the exes from remaining friendly.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom ended their over 12 year relationship. In their separate statements the former couple admitted they still loved one another but Tom revealed Katie was ultimately the one to walk away.

In the weeks following their announcement, Katie revealed she had simply been “going through motions” within their marriage and further news broke that the two had been lacking intimacy in the years leading up to their split.

Now, Katie and Tom are opening up even further about their friendship.

Filming for Season 10 is currently underway, however, the former lovers have more on their minds than simply preparing for viewers to watch their divorce unfold.

Amid news that their once shared home has officially sold, Katie and Tom also revealed the closing on their old home comes at a highly bittersweet moment. The house is being sold in the same week as what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz talk about divorce and celebrating sixth wedding anniversary

During the most recent episode of Katie’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, the former couple sat down to chat about where their relationship currently stands and touched on their upcoming anniversary.

“I feel like I would be remiss to not acknowledge our anniversary this year because we are still technically married until later this year,” she shared.

Tom responded by noting that their wedding is one of his most cherished memories.

“My favorite wedding, objectively, and I’ve been to a lot. It was magical. [I] might go back and watch the episode—not drunk though, then I’ll be a sad sack,” he admitted.

Tom elaborated that although their wedding was captured by Bravo cameras, he hasn’t watched it in its entirety because it’s “preserved perfectly” in his memories.

“I don’t want to tarnish it,” he continued.

As for their anniversary, Tom suggested they take the celebration in a new direction instead of refusing to acknowledge it altogether.

“Moving forward, since we’re so close, we should just go and get drunk and have a delicious dinner on our anniversary,” he suggested. “We can invite friends and stuff.”

Tom admits he and Katie still hang out, share custody of their dogs

Although it may not be standard to continue a relationship with your soon-to-be ex, Katie noted, “I don’t think there’s any rules.”

Tom agreed and confirmed they still see each other despite no longer being romantically linked.

“We’re still hanging out,” he shared. “Not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries. We’re still buddies, we still check in on each other.”

In addition, the former pair also continue to share custody of their two dogs, which is a good sign according to Tom.

“We still got a good little unit here,” he gushed.

Tom concluded that although he won’t admit to being “happier” than ever, “I’m very optimistic and grateful…I’m happy that we’re still close. I think relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.