Pump Rules: Jax Taylor teases upcoming podcast with wife Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor says a podcast is in the works with wife Brittany Cartwright. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright have kept busy since exiting the hit Bravo franchise in 2020.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax and Brittany announced their departure from the show in December 2020 amid a mass firing of several cast members including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. The news came hot on the heels that the castmates were fired after falsely reporting their former Pump Rules co-star Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she didn’t commit.

The cast shakeup took the fandom by storm and had many fans questioning what would happen to some of their favorite personalities. However, Jax was quick to put worries to bed by hinting that he and Brittany wouldn’t be going anywhere and would remain active on social media.

Although Jax also teased that the couple may make a return to reality television, that hasn’t been the case so far. Thankfully, fans have been able to keep up with the little family of three through their various social media channels.

And it seems that Brittany and Jax are about to add another platform to their plates.

Taking to social media, Jax teased that he and Brittany are set to start a new podcast together.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor hints at upcoming podcast with wife Brittany Cartwright

In recent months, Jax has become more active over on his Twitter account and much of his content revolves around being a dad to son Cruz.

The only boy born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom in 2021, Cruz has been the apple of his parents’ eyes since his arrival in April of that year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Jax mixed up his content a bit when he responded to a follower’s question asking when he and Brittany were going to debut their new podcast.

The question came after Jax shared a new picture expressing his pride in Brittany’s weight loss journey. Sharing a smiling shot of his wife, Jax gushed with love for Brittany’s progress.

The follower shared their love for the couple and asked, “When is yours and Britt’s podcast coming out?! Super excited for it!!! I miss her accent.”

When is yours and Britt's podcast coming out?! Super excited for it!!! I miss her accent 😍🥰 — Meggo 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@EtherealDarkne5) August 4, 2022

Jax responded to the question revealing that a podcast is in the works and it won’t be too much longer until they go live.

“Very soon! 🎙 we can’t wait!” Jax responded.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Twitter

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright reveal when they’ll try for another baby

Jax and Brittany’s son Cruz recently celebrated his first birthday. And now that the little one is more independent, his parents are often questioned about when they’ll have another baby. And as it turns out, the idea of giving Cruz a sibling is already on the couple’s radar.

Speaking to former co-star Scheana Shay on her podcast, Brittany revealed she and Jax have settled on when they’ll start trying for another baby.

“Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got [to] have my body for a minute,” Brittany explained. “But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January.”

Until then, Brittany is looking to enjoy all the hard work she’s put into losing nearly 40 lbs with the help of Jenny Craig.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.