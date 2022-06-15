Pump Rules: Jax Taylor reveals best part of parenthood, talks trying for baby number 2 with Brittany Cartwright

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor talks best parts of parenthood and giving son Cruz a haircut. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is proud of his accomplishments in raising 1-year-old son Cruz with his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Since welcoming baby Cruz in April 2021, Jax has updated his fans and followers with all the important milestones.

Since announcing their exit from the hit Bravo franchise before filming for Season 9, Jax has taken the time to focus on family and ensuring he and Brittany can raise Cruz with all the values and experiences they had as children growing up in the Midwest.

During a recent online Q&A with his followers, Jax opened up about parenthood and dished about his favorite parts of the journey and when followers can expect to see them expand their family.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor talks favorite parts of parenthood

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jax opened up his DMs and encouraged his followers to ask him whatever was on their minds. Among the many responses he received, Jax selected a few questions surrounding the topic of parenthood and shared insight into this experience.

One follower asked, “What has been the hardest part of parenthood so far?”

As it turns out, Jax doesn’t find too many aspects of parenthood exceptionally challenging and is thankful to have such an easy baby.

“It’s been amazing so far,” he responded. “We have a really good kid…”

Another follower opted to congratulate Jax for being such a good father instead of submitting a question.

“No question. Just want to say I’m proud of you for being such a great dad!” they wrote.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax responded to the statement and shared his beliefs in why he manages to find parenthood, and fatherhood, in particular, to be so rewarding.

“[It is] The role I was born to play,” he expressed. “Best job in the world.”

Jax reveals when they’ll try for another baby and talks cutting Cruz’s hair

Other submitted questions to Jax’s DMs included followers wondering if he and Brittany had plans of having another child. And as it turns out, there are definitely more children in their future.

One follower asked, “More kids?”

Jax responded, “Of course.”

Another inquired, “Will you and [Brittany] try for baby #2 soon?”

According to Jax, more babies will certainly come, and if the couple can have it their way, the kids will be close in age.

“Yes,” Jax wrote in response. “When is the question. We want them close [in age] though.”

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

As for their son’s hair, which can often be found in his signature “man bun,” Jax says his first haircut is coming — and when it does, it will be an emotional day.

“Are you going to cut your son’s hair soon?” they questioned.

Pic credit: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

“We go back and [forth], Brittany found some cute short hair pics but she will cry her eyes out when we do. We love his long hair we can’t decide.”

Although parenthood is challenging, it seems Jax has taken his title of Father in stride.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.