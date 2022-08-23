Pump Rules: James Kennedy rocks custom made speedo while in Mexico with girlfriend Ally Lewber

James Kennedy is ready for a swim while in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has never been one to play it safe when it comes to his fashion choices, and that same spirit apparently spreads to his vacation swimming attire as well.

James and his girlfriend Ally Lewber have joined several of their friends and co-stars in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s upcoming wedding to her fiance Brock Davies.

The wedding is sure to be one for the ages, considering Scheana doesn’t do anything halfway and it seems that James is more than happy to keep up with the light and fun atmosphere.

Although the couple is bound to take things seriously when it comes to the wedding celebrations and ceremonies, for the time being they’re keeping it light and enjoying the lavish accommodations that come with being guests of the wedding party.

Unlike many posts before, it was actually Ally who captured the hilarious de-robing moment and posted it to social media.

Of course, James was more than happy to dramatically oblige and partake in the silly unveiling and it certainly was a sight to behold.

James Kennedy unveils custom speedo while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding

Over on his Instagram Stories, James re-shared the post originally uploaded by his main squeeze.

In the boomerang video, James begins topless with a towel wrapped around his waist. In the next frames, he dramatically pulls the towel away from his body giving a glimpse at the speedo underneath which features a face smack dab in the middle of the piece.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the original post, Ally tagged both James and the groom-to-be Brock Davies.

While James had no problem putting it all out there, he did confirm with his fans and followers that he wasn’t in public for the video. Instead, he was enjoying their private pool.

“Private pool . . .. I do what I want [laughing face emoji],” he captioned the video.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber soak up summer fun while filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 10

James and Ally have been putting their new love on display since going Instagram official in March. The vibrant couple often document their dates and adventures which James shares with his followers online.

In recent weeks, James and Ally enjoyed a sweet treat with an ice cream date that included loads of rainbow sprinkles. The social media share also included smiles from both as they took full advantage of the warm weather.

Another recent summer date for the couple included a trip to Universal Studios. James and Ally posed in front of Universal’s famous logo as they shot beaming smiles at the camera.

James also shared footage of himself playing carnival games in attempts to win his love a prize.

Pic credit: @jameskennedy/Instagram

There’s seemingly no shortage of fun or love happening between James and Ally these days. And with filming for Season 10 now well underway, fans and viewers should tune in when the new season drops to see if Ally will make her reality television debut.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.