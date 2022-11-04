Pump Rules: James Kennedy goes unbuttoned for date night with Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber dazzle for a recent date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules DJ James Kennedy decided to share some sweet downtime on a date night with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

The couple went public with their relationship in March of this year, just months after James’ December 2021 break up with former fiancee and current Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Following the end of their five-year relationship, James quickly jumped into his romance with Ally.

In January, he first featured the brunette beauty in his Instagram Stories when he shared a video of them walking through an art exhibit with one another.

Although he kept her identity a mystery at the beginning, since going public, James hasn’t been shy about sharing his love for the new lady in his life.

In a recent post to social media, James let Ally’s beauty take center stage as they stepped out for date night.

Over on his Instagram Stories, James shared two shots from their night out, and the first showed his fans and followers just how dazzling his girlfriend is.

Posing solo in the picture, Ally stood next to a table and chair in front of an intricately designed round window.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ally slayed a brightly colored silk minidress in shades of pink, purple, and teal. The spaghetti-strapped number perfectly fit Ally’s frame, and the tie-side detail allowed her toned legs to make an appearance.

For her hair and makeup, Ally went with a more relaxed look. Her hair was piled into a perfectly imperfect but at the crown of her head. She kept her makeup minimal and completed the look with simple gold hoops.

James joined in for a selfie in the second shot and turned on the charm.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

For his look, James went with a crisp black button-down shirt with the buttons left undone to his naval, providing a glimpse at his chest.

James sported his signature side-swept hair, and the couple both posed with smiles for the camera.

Will Ally make her Vanderpump Rules debut in Season 10?

James and Ally began dating before filming for the new season. However, it has remained in the air whether Ally will make her reality television debut when the new season drops.

While appearing at the MTV Movie Awards, James and his costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix teased what fans can expect in the new season, and they hinted that James’ new relationship might be involved.

In response to being asked what fans can expect for Season 10, Ariana responded, “James is in a new relationship,” before James cut in and pointed out that he may not be the only one who ends up in a new relationship.

Several Pump Rules stars have found themselves single again within the last year. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have ended their marriage, Lala Kent ended her three-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett in October 2021, and James and Raquel ended their engagement as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.