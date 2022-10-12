Pump Rules: Dayna Kathan reveals results from recent nose job

Pump Rules alum Dayna Kathan shares the results of her recent rhinoplasty. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan revealed she recently went under the knife to make slight adjustments to her nose with a rhinoplasty surgery.

Dayna first joined the Vanderpump Rules crew as a guest star throughout Season 7 before she was promoted to full-time cast member by Season 8.

Although her run on the show wasn’t a lengthy one, Dayna has been able to maintain several of her friendships since appearing on the hit Bravo show, including with newly single star Katie Maloney. The friends make sure to spend quality time with one another.

In addition to her friendship with Katie, Dayna has also kept in touch with longtime Pump Rules star Ariana Madix, and continues to celebrate milestones with current cast members including business launches and birthdays.

Dayna also keeps her fans and followers up to date with the latest goings on in her own life through social media, with regular updates being made on both Instagram and TikTok.

In her most recent post, Dayna gave her followers a look at the difference the plastic surgery procedure made to her face and she’s clearly happy with the results.

Vanderpump Rules alum Dayna Kathan reveals results of recent rhinoplasty

Over on her TikTok, Dayna shared a video she made showing off her impressive rhinoplasty results.

The video begins with Dayna panning the camera around her face to give a full profile of her nose two weeks prior to her surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From there, she pans over her face a few more times as she counts down to the day of her surgery.

Immediately following the surgery, Dayna shares a glimpse of her bruised and bandaged nose and ends the video with a clear view of her profile one full week later.

Dayna re-shared the video to her Instagram, showing the rest of her following the impressive results.

“new nose, who dis?! (lewk, plastic surgery is an extremely polarizing topic but this was the right decision for me. i took years to finally move forward and knew i was ready when i found @deepakdugarmd and @scarlessnose). do what makes YOU feel good- life is too short! 👃🏼,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @dadadayns/Instagram

Followers react to Dayna’s rhinoplasty transformation

It didn’t take long for Dayna’s followers to pop into the comment section weighing in with their opinions.

The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney stopped by to let Dayna know she looked “so good.”

Former Pump Rules star Danica Dow also showed some love for Dayna, writing that she can’t wait to see the final result once her face has fully healed from the procedure.

Other comments included followers giving Dayna props for making such subtle changes, but noting she also looked beautiful before.

Pic credit: @dadadayns/Instagram

Dayna’s face will take time to fully heal and it will likely be a while before she’ll see the full effects of the procedure and share them with her fans.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.