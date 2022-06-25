Pump Rules: Critics slam Tom Schwartz for referring to ex-wife Katie Maloney by pet name

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz came under fire for referring to Katie Maloney by a pet name amid their divorce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz received his fair share of criticism for his latest social media posts. Amid his divorce from wife and Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney, the former couple has continued to share that they remain close despite the end of their relationship, and that seems to truly be the case.

Taking to social media, Tom shared the most recent gift he received from his soon-to-be ex-wife, a brand new kitchen gadget in the form of an air fryer. Although Tom seemed thrilled at his gift, and went so far as to post about it, it seems some Vanderpump Rules viewers found his choice of words to be offputting.

Despite the fact that their relationship lasted well over a decade before they decided to part ways, some feel that calling his ex-wife by the pet name they each used while married is inappropriate.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz catches heat for calling Katie Maloney a pet name amid their divorce

Over on his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a video showing off his new air fryer and thanked Katie in both writing and by speaking during the video.

In the video’s caption, Tom wrote, “Bub! Thank you for the spiffy new Air fryer.” The sentiment and gratitude may seem simple enough; however, over on Reddit, some criticized Tom for continuing to call Katie “Bub.”

The original poster shared the screenshot from Tom’s Instagram Stories and asked Reddit users, “Am I the only one that thought it was weird that Schwartz posted this and still called Katie ‘Bub’?”

It didn’t take long for other users to weigh in with their own opinions.

“Their entire relationship was weird,” one user noted. “I don’t expect the aftermath to be any different [laughing emoji]”

Pic credit: u/wwisf**kinsick/Reddit

Critics claim Tom and Katie acted more like roommates than lovers

Other users commented that Tom and Katie didn’t give off romantic “vibes” and more so resembled roommates.

“It’s probably the exact same relationship except now they don’t live together,” one comment read. “They always just had roommate vibes.”

Another commenter agreed and responded, “That’s what I came here to say. They always just seemed to be friends/roommates. Never really seen them romantic with each other.”

Pic credit: u/wwisf**kinsick/Reddit

More comments echoed the idea that Tom and Katie’s relationship seemed platonic over the years and for that reason, seeing Tom continue to call her Bub wasn’t all that strange.

“Idk I always felt them calling each other this showed how platonic and unromantic their relationship was so I don’t find it that weird,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, “That’s what I was just thinking, too. From what we saw their relationship was not romantic for a while.”

Pic credit: u/wwisf**kinsick/Reddit

So while Tom and Katie are clearly getting along despite the official end of their union, there are certain ways that their relationship has yet to change.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.