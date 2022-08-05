Pump Rules: Critics slam Lala Kent’s ‘old’ look and lip fillers in latest makeup share

Vanderpump Rules critics slammed Lala Kent for her lip fillers in recent social media share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FayeS/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules critics didn’t hold back in their opinions of Lala Kent’s ever-changing looks after her latest share put her pouty lips on full display.

The Pump Rules star has altered her looks drastically over the years since joining the hit Bravo franchise in Season 4. Coming in as the newbie, Lala was known as Lauren from Utah — her home state.

However, after joining the show, Lala went all in with her Los Angeles look and lifestyle while working and Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant.

In recent years, Lala has caught plenty of flak for altering her appearance through various cosmetic procedures including Botox and lip fillers.

Lala upped the ante more recently when she went under the knife for a breast augmentation procedure. And although fans and followers cautioned the Give Them Lala founder against the surgery, she went through with it and so far seems to be happy with the outcome.

Taking to her social media to promote her Give Them Lala Beauty line, Lala shared a selfie showing off her latest lip colors and followers couldn’t help but call out the drastic changes in her face.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shows off lipstick, followers focus on lip fillers

In her latest social media post, Lala shared a close up shot of her face wearing one of her newest lipstick colors.

Rocking a neutral makeup look, Lala let her blonde hair flow down over her shoulders while she shot the camera a sultry look and held the lipstick packaging close to her lips.

She captioned the post, “My new lips are ready for you at givethemlala.com 🫦 I’m wearing Bottle Service”

And while the mom of one was all dolled up, certain followers couldn’t help but focus on just how much Lala’s face has changed.

“Go back to your regular lips [you] were gorgeous before !!” one follower wrote.

Another chimed in, “You were such a natural beauty [Lala]! The overuse of fillers actually ages Women.”

And yet another follower accused Lala of “ruining” her face because of “too much filler.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Followers weigh in on Lala Kent’s changing looks, call her look ‘old’

The vast majority of the comments on Lala’s post echoed the sentiments that she’s had too many cosmetic surgeries.

And while some feel that she looks like she’s had too much filler, other called her out for looking “old.”

“Looking old and looking like a dude,” one hyper-critical commenter wrote.

Another pointed out Lala’s blonde hair wasn’t looking healthy and wrote, “It’s the breakage for me girl get a hair mask.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

One follower simply wrote, “Looking old.”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Thankfully, several followers stepped in to defend Lala and called out all the negativity circling around in the comment section.

“So many negative comments on here,” a positive commenter stated. “Why do you people follow if you’re not going to show support [eye rolling emoji]”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Sharing in defense of Lala, another follower pointed out that Lala probably couldn’t care less about the opinions of random followers online.

“LaLa doesn’t give an F what u think about her fillers lol ur a queen ILY,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Although Lala didn’t respond directly to any of the comments on her latest post, it’s likely she’s not concerned about naysayers in her comment section as she’s always been someone to do her own thing.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.