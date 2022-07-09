Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright talks parenting with Jax Taylor, reveals what he won’t do with baby Cruz

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright discussed parenting roles she shares with husband Jax Taylor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright recently opened up about the current roles she and her husband Jax Taylor play, when it comes to raising their 1-year-old son Cruz.

According to Brittany, there are certain jobs and tasks she takes on that Jax simply won’t and that seems to sit just fine with the mom of one.

Speaking with her former co-star Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast, Brittany revealed that although she does the majority of certain tasks, Jax is still a “hands on dad.”

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright discusses parenting, sharess one job Jax Taylor won’t do with Cruz

Scheana and Brittany both welcomed their first children during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. In fact, both of their children, baby Cruz and Scheana’s daughter Summer Moon were the last babies born during the boom in April 2021.

During their conversation, Scheana asked Brittany to explain how she and Jax made parenting work for them and who took on what roles and responsibilities when it comes to Cruz’s routine.

“You and Jax are so hands on and I’m curious … what goes on behind closed doors?” Scheana asked. “Do you guys parent the exact same? Do you butt heads? Do you fight about bed time? Nap time? Who does the bath? Who does the naps?”

Brittany then shared that she does the majority of Cruz’s routine. And the one task that she is always responsible for is Cruz’s bath time routine. According to Brittany, Jax has only given Cruz one bath since birth.

“I pretty much do, I think Jax maybe has given Cruz, like, one bath. I do all the other baths. Or I put him in the bathtub with me, you know, until he gets [to] a certain age. So, he always, like, will get in the bath with me, or I’m the one doing, like, the baths and getting him dressed,” she noted.

Despite this, Brittany insisted that Jax is still very much a hands on dad when it comes to their son.

Brittany also added that when it comes to nap and bedtime routines, she is most often the one to put Cruz down. However, Brittany clarified that this is because she enjoys the bonding time of rocking Cruz to sleep.

Brittany says she and Jax are on the same page about parenting

Although it may seem that Brittany takes on the brunt of Cruz’s daily routines, Brittany was clear that that didn’t mean she and Jax weren’t on the same page when it comes to raising their son.

Brittany says that while they may not always see eye-to-eye, the disagreements are few and far between.

As for her more intimate views on parenting, Brittany admitted she loves her role of mother and watching her son grow has been a fulfilling part of life.

“Every single day Cruz is doing something new and it’s so fun. I love being a mom. It’s the best part of my life,” she gushed.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.