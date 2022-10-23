Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright rocks matching sweaters with son Cruz for pumpkin patch Halloween fun

Brittany Cartwright and her son Cruz match in adorable Halloween-themed sweaters at the pumpkin patch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is always willing to share the fun of one of her favorite times of the year — Halloween.

The mom of one consistently keeps her fans and followers updated with all the family fun that includes her husband, OG Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz.

And this is especially true come the fall and Halloween seasons.

This year, Brittany shared a carousel of pictures from their most recent trip to the pumpkin patch.

And as fans have come to expect from the Kentucky-born beauty, the pictures included everything fall-themed. From being surrounded by pumpkins and hay bales to matching sweaters with her toddler, there was plenty of fun to be had in their most recent family trip.

Taking to social media, Brittany gave her fans a full glimpse at their time, and a sneak peek at the friends who happened to be along for the ride.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright rocks matching Halloween sweaters with baby Cruz

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a series of photos of their pumpkin patch adventures.

In the first shot, Brittany showed off her and Cruz’s adorable matching Halloween-themed sweaters.

Brittany’s witty sweater read “MOMSTER” across the front, while Cruz’s read “LITTLE MONSTER” across the chest.

The mother-son duo posed among an array of orange pumpkins and smiled brightly for the camera.

In the next shot, Brittany hinted to her followers that former co-star Lala Kent and her daughter, Ocean, were also there for a fun day. The sweet picture showed both little ones from behind as they admired some farm animals.

Baby Ocean adorably wrapped her arm around Cruz’s shoulder, and the two pals seemed happy as could be.

The third shot featured a solo Cruz and provided a perfect look at his trendy outfit for the day. In addition to his Halloween-themed sweater, Cruz also sported a pair of light-washed denim shorts and white trainers.

And in the final shot, Brittany shared a family photo, complete with her husband, Jax, in view. The sweet family struck a pose and perfectly captured the moment.

“I love this time of year!! 🎃👹,” Brittany captioned the snap series.

Brittany and Jax’s son recently got his first ‘big boy’ haircut

While Cruz’s Halloween outfit was perfect for the pumpkin patching occasion, it was his haircut that really had his parents feeling emotional.

Cruz’s first haircut came well after his first birthday, and Brittany and Jax maintained they were never in a rush to cut his hair.

Their decision to postpone their son’s haircut sparked plenty of criticism from some of their more traditional followers, who insisted they should follow through and cut his sweet blond locks.

However, Brittany and Jax refused to give in to the peer pressure from online trolls, with Brittany even going so far as to bash a critic who had the audacity to refer to her son as “yucky.”

Ultimately, they did end up having Cruz’s hair cut by a member of their family and were thrilled with the adorable result.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.