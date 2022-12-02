Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright gets into the holiday spirit in faux red leather miniskirt

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is ready to start celebrating the Christmas season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is jumping into one of her favorite times of the year and is dazzling her followers while doing so.

Taking to social media, Brittany uploaded a new picture of herself and Jax where it is clear that Brittany’s sparkle is back in full force as she stuns in a festive miniskirt.

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a gorgeous snap of herself and her hubby Jax in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree.

While Jax kept his outfit choice rather muted with a brown, long-sleeve shirt and simple black slacks, Brittany went all-out in Christmas glam with her outfit of choice.

The stunning mom-of-one shared her fabulous figure in a curve-hugging, bright red miniskirt. The faux leather number sat perfectly on Brittany’s waist while the hem fell mid-thigh and a well-placed slit gave a glimpse of her toned thigh.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany paired the fashionable skirt with a conservative white top that featured sheer long sleeves with pearl embellishments.

She pushed her soft, blonde curls away from her face with a matching pearl headband and kept her makeup neutral, save for a bright red lip that complemented the red of her skirt.

Brittany kept her caption simple with three emojis: “🎅🏼🧑🏼‍🎄”

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is feeling confident

The former Bravo personality has always professed her love for the Christmas season and this year is no exception.

What has changed this time around is her confidence following her 40+ lb weight loss transformation.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany joined weight loss giant, Jenny Craig following the April 2021 birth of her son Cruz.

During her pregnancy, Brittany was heavily criticized for her weight gain. However, she worked hard not to let the online trolls ruin the blessing of expanding her family with her husband Jax Taylor.

Since joining the program, Brittany has kept her fans and followers updated with her weight loss progress as well as sharing numerous outfit looks now that she’s re-discovered her confidence.

Brittany prepares for Christmas following a family trip to her home state of Kentucky

Brittany’s most recent social media share comes hot on the heels of a recent trip to her home state of Kentucky.

Jax, Brittany, and their almost two-year-old son Cruz make frequent trips to Kentucky whenever the opportunity arises and they often document their trips for their fans and followers online.

During their most recent trip, Brittany admitted that being at her family’s farm helps her to “recharge” when life becomes overwhelming.

In another share from the same trip, Brittany snapped another sweet picture, this time with baby Cruz as they enjoyed a walk together.

“I will cherish these moments forever,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.