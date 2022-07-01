Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright confirms Stassi Schroeder isn’t speaking to her after ditching Italy wedding

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright confirms she still isn’t speaking with her former co-star Stassi Schroeder. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder remain at odds after Brittany and her husband Jax Taylor skipped out on Stassi’s dream Italy wedding to husband Beau Clark.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany confirmed she and Jax missed out on Stassi’s special day and explained there were miscommunications and legitimate reasons for their inability to attend.

In another podcast appearance, Brittany further explained that she still isn’t on speaking terms with her former Vanderpump Rules co-star and expressed her feelings of immense regrets at how the situation was handled all around.

While appearing on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, Brittany opened up about the unfortunate events.

“I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them. I think about it all the time. I’ve reached out since the wedding,” Brittany shared with the podcast host.

She continued to explain that she’s yet to receive an answer from Stassi.

“I haven’t gotten any response just yet. I’ll try again in a couple weeks or something. I just like to make things right,” she added.

According to Brittany, she wasn’t able to inform Stassi about their absence in advance because someone else beat her to the punch after Jax “rage” texted a mutual friend.

“Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” she claimed. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text. He was telling their best friend Rob and he ended up showing them the message.”

Brittany says she feels immense ‘guilt’ and is ‘sorry’ for missing their special day

Although she has stood by Jax and had his back over the years, Brittany confessed she didn’t agree with how he handled the situation.

“He shouldn’t have done it,” she told Scheana. “I was very upset with him. I apologized, like, ‘I’m so sorry, we’re still planning on going.’ They got so mad at us and didn’t talk to us for a couple of weeks. We didn’t hardly hear from them, and I kept saying, ‘I’m so sorry.'”

She continued to call the entire scenario “nerve wracking” and claimed she was so stressed by the situation that she had broken out in hives for “upsetting” her friends.

“I wanted to make it. It was down to the last minute, am I gonna go by myself? I felt so bad, and I still feel bad. I’m just trying to give her time. Maybe in a couple months, I don’t know, we’ll be able to talk it out talk it over.”

Scheana sympathized with Brittany and clarified that Brittany had attended Stassi’s first (and legal) wedding to Beau back in September 2020.

“She should have more compassion for the situation,” Scheana piped in. “Let’s point out that you were at the wedding, her real wedding, your first wedding. You were there. You helped plan. This is a second wedding celebration out of country.”

Here’s hoping Brittany is able to smooth the waters with Stassi. Though knowing Stassi’s track record for icing people out, it’s not bound to happen any time soon.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.