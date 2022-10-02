Pump Rules: Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent spend day at Universal Studios with babies Cruz and Ocean

Brittany Cartwright and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent hit up Universal Studios with their kids. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules friends and former co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent recently stepped out with their children for a fun day at Universal Studios.

Brittany, her son Cruz, Lala, and her daughter Ocean spent some quality time with one another at the theme park, where they took in all the fun and sights of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — one of Brittany’s favorite spots in the park.

Following her 2020 exit from the franchise, Brittany has maintained the majority of her friendships with her cast members, including Lala.

Their bond deepened further once they both became mothers during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Brittany and Lala, along with their castmates Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay, all became first-time mothers in the early months of 2021, with baby Cruz being the only boy in the bunch.

The parents and former co-stars have continued to get together and bond over parenthood, including fun pool days and multiple trips to parks such as Universal Studios.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany documented their most recent trip, giving a great glimpse into their mommy-baby day out.

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a snap of the group while taking in all the Harry Potter fun.

Brittany gave her fans and followers a glimpse at her hard-earned curves after dropping 40 lbs. She stunned in a distressed pair of Daisy Duke denim shorts that she paired with a light green T-shirt.

She completed her look with a dark pair of shades and wore her long hair down and tousled with loose waves.

Lala kept her outfit incredibly casual, pairing black leggings with an oversized graphic T-shirt. She topped it off with a pair of gold hoops and dark shades.

Their kids also donned outfits that matched their moms.

Cruz wore a light-colored T-shirt that was paired with matching shorts with a red and blue stripe while little Ocean wore an all black outfit and light pink sandals.

Brittany captured the post, “Cutie piesssss.”

Brittany recently attended New York Fashion Week, showed off impressive weight loss

In recent weeks, Brittany has been putting her newfound confidence on full display after losing 40 lbs thanks to the help of weight loss company Jenny Craig.

Following Cruz’s birth, Brittany got back on track with her health and fitness and documented her progress for her followers online.

After meeting her weight loss goals Brittany has had no hesitation in branching out with her fashion choices.

One of her documented outfits for New York Fashion Week included a black mini-dress that she paired with a choker necklace and strappy heels.

“I’m having a ballll,” she wrote at the time.

