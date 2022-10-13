Pump Rules: Ariana Madix poses for sultry selfie in plunging white crop-top

Ariana Madix shared a glammed up selfie but attempted to get followers to focus on the ceiling behind her instead. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix snapped a sultry selfie in a recent glam look that floored her fans.

The former SUR server has long held the title of one of the most down-to-earth Pump Rules cast members to date.

Although she can glam it up when it’s necessary, Ariana is also just as comfortable going makeup free in her best activewear.

With Season 10 now finished filming and the premiere date inching closer and closer, it’s not entirely uncommon for the cast to share their most glamourous ensembles, as they can end up being a hint for upcoming confessional looks.

Although Ariana didn’t confirm why she went so glam in a recent selfie, that didn’t stop her fans and followers from showering her with compliments.

Though in typical Ariana fashion, she opted to deflect from her glam look and pushed her followers to focus on another part of the room she was in.

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix shares glam selfie, attempts to deflect followers’ attention

Taking to her Instagram, Ariana shared the smoking selfie, which featured her front and center with a stunning look of full-on glam.

The makeup look consisted of brown, smoky eyeshadow, heavy eyeliner, and a nude lip. The bold brows and contour of her makeup had Ariana looking airbrushed.

For her hair, Ariana’s blonde locks were swept back in a slicked-high ponytail with loose curls hanging near her shoulders.

Ariana’s hair and makeup were paired perfectly with a plunging neck, corset-style crop top. The form-fitting top hugged each of her curves perfectly, and the wide straps accentuated her tanned chest.

While Ariana was absolutely slaying the look while shooting the camera a sultry gaze, her comedic side slipped out in the post’s caption, where she outright refused to acknowledge her dressed-up moment.

“Officially petitioning to bring back the glitter popcorn ceiling #ifthesewallscouldtalk,” she wrote.

Ariana’s Pump Rules co-stars and followers react to latest glam selfie

Ariana may have opted to refrain from bragging about her stunning selfie, but her friends and followers simply didn’t hold back.

“So gorgeous 🤩✨ #glitterpopcornceiling ftw 🙌🏼,” Ariana’s co-star Raquel Leviss wrote.

Ariana’s BFF Scheana Shay’s new husband Brock Davies also commented telling the Earth to Ariana podcast host she looked “amazing.”

Naturally, Ariana’s longtime love Tom Sandoval also dropped by the comments and shared, “Whoa😍.”

Many of Ariana’s other followers shared similar comments of support for her impressive selfie look.

While some followers shared strings of heart-eye and flame emojis, one follower’s comment delved even further, reading, “The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption… to look this good! 🔥.”

It may not be a regular occurrence, but Ariana’s followers and friends are clearly happy to see her taking advantage of a full glam look.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.