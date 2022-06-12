Pump Rules: Ariana Madix hits the gym, captures ‘thirst trap’ moment in tight spandex

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix put her assets on display posing for a “thirst trap” moment on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

As the Vanderpump Rules cast gears up for Season 10 to begin, the stars of the hit Bravo franchise are taking the time to get themselves prepared for all the new season drama. Naturally, Ariana Madix isn’t one to miss out on the moment, and she recently took a moment to capture a “thirst trap” moment while working out at the gym.

Ariana and her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval recently hit up the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the couple was even nominated for an award that evening. Although they were unable to pull off the win, they certainly were able to enjoy themselves regardless.

Taking to social media, Ariana took a moment to show off her super-fit physique for her fans, and followers, all while poking a little fun at herself in the process.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix poses for a ‘thirst trap’ moment while hitting the gym

Over on her Instagram Stories, Ariana managed to snap a couple of photos of herself as she was winding down from a good workout.

In the first shot, Ariana caught a glimpse of herself in the mirror and grabbed her phone to capture the moment. She posed standing sideways with her one leg propped up onto the treadmill. With her one arm resting across the handles of the work out equipment, Ariana let her impressive profile do the talking.

Her ample assets were on full display in her matching sports bra and bike shorts set. Pairing the matching set with black runners, a practical bun tied atop her head, and a cheeky smirk spread across her face, Ariana captioned the shot, “sweaty gym thirst trap.”

In the second picture, Ariana opted to strike a different pose. Facing the mirror straight on, Ariana’s followers got a full glimpse of her rock hard core and defined limbs. The shot also allowed her to show off just how impressive her workout gear was. The plunging sports bra included a crisscross moment that wrapped around Ariana’s impressively jacked shoulders.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and James Kennedy tease new relationships coming in Season 10

While attending the MTV Movie Awards show, Ariana, Sandoval, and their co-star James Kennedy teased details of the upcoming season.

When Ariana mentioned that James’ new relationship with girlfriend Ally Lewber may make it’s way into the new season, James joked that there would be several cast members who might find themselves in new relationships.

And he’s probably right, considering his co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz just announced they were ending their marriage after over 12 years together, and as many will recall, Lala Kent also ended her engagement to film producer Randall Emmett after cheating rumors surfaced in October 2021.

Fans will have to tune in and watch all the drama unfold once the new season airs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.