Previous Married at First Sight Couples met up in LA this weekend for a reunion special

Married at First Sight has given viewers what they’ve been asking for. Several of the previously matched couples have filmed a reunion special.

The MAFS couples that are still married going all the way back to Season 1 were in California to film the reunion and have shared some great photos.

Which couples were at the MAFS reunion

Many of the couples that viewers have seen on Couple’s Couch were at the filming for the reunion. It all went down in Los Angeles with Kevin Frazier as the host. The dress code was “upscale” and the couples looked amazing.

And while it was definitely the Married at First Sight reunion to end all reunions, there were a couple of no shows that were most certainly missed.

Shawniece and Jephte (Season 6) were there. Shawniece and Jephte slayed with their looks.

Ashley and Anthony (Season 5) were also in attendance. The couple looked fabulous.

One of the original couples, Jamie and Doug from Season 1, were also in attendance, along with Jamie’s cute little baby bump. The OGs looked great.

Jamie and Beth from Season 9 were also there. They didn’t have that far to travel since they already reside in California.

Danielle and Bobby from Season 7 also were there. Amber Bowles, who married and then divorced Matt in Season 9, was also in attendance, although it isn’t clear if she actually filmed.

The whole group looked fabulous and posed for a couple of pictures together. Everyone looked to be having a great time.

Which couples were a no-show?

Some of the favorites weren’t at the reunion special taping. There was no explanation as to why some couples attended and some didn’t.

Keith and Kristine from Season 8 weren’t at the reunion. The couple did take a Valentine’s Day picture together in Philadelphia.

Stephanie and AJ from Season 8 were also not there. AJ posted on his Instagram story that the couple was invited and then uninvited last minute.

He said that he thinks it may have something to do with the fact that they don’t do product ads and have no baby.

Deonna and Greg from Season 9 were also visibly absent. The couple spent their Valentine’s Day in Raleigh.

The reunion looks like it’s going to be a great episode.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.