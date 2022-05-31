Pregnant Loren Brovarnik shows off her baby bump in stylish dress during date night with Alexei Brovarnik 

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik stuns in a date night outfit. Pic credit: Discovery+/TLC

Pregnant 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik looked stunning in a photo she recently shared on social media. Loren cradled her baby bump in the post while wearing a long dress and chunky heels with her “rock” Alexei Brovarnik by her side.

The stunning couple got dressed up for a date night during their recent trip to Cancun, Mexico, where Loren enjoyed her babymoon. The 33-year-old is pregnant with her third child, and in a few months, the pair will have their hands full with three kids under age three.

Meanwhile, they just spent some time away from the kids to rekindle their romance, and Loren shared a photo from the romantic trip.

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik shows off her baby bump in a stylish dress

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo from her trip to Mexico and during a night out with Alexei, and she looked stunning in her dress.

Loren shared the image on Instagram, which showed her clad in a fitted knit dress which she wore with chunky sandals and added a pop of color with her purple clutch. Alexei rocked a black t-shirt with distressed jeans and white sneakers.

The cute couple stood in the elevator for the photo as Loren cradled her baby bump and struck a sexy pose.

This isn’t the first photo Loren has shared from her Mexico vacation. She recently sizzled in a two-piece bikini while lounging poolside. The reality TV personality also got a little too much sun in Cancun and showed off what she called raccoon eyes as a result.

It’s been a few days since the pair returned from the U.S, so Loren’s face may have settled down by now, but previous photos showed the area around her eyes looking natural and the rest of her face heavily sunburned.

Loren Brovarnik says her husband Alexei is her rock

The 90 Day Fiance star gave her husband Alexei props for being a good husband and father to their kids in her recent post as well — it wasn’t just to show off their cute date night outfits.

In the caption that accompanied the elevator photo, Loren referred to Alexie as her “rock,” and she also added the hashtag “appreciation post” in the message.

“I couldn’t do it without you. My rock,” wrote Loren.

Loren and Alexei have been married for six years after tying the knot during Season 3 of the TLC show, and the duo has since expanded their family.

They currently have two boys, Shai and Asher Noah, and are expecting their third child in the fall.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.