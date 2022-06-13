Pregnant Loren Brovarnik goes glam in a sexy silk dress during date night with husband Alexei 

Loren Brovarnik stuns in black dress. Pic credit: TLC

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik had a romantic date night with her husband Alexei Brovarnik, and she looked stunning. The 90 Day Fiance star was glamorous and comfortable as she showed off her baby bump in a classic black dress.

The long, flowing garment was perfect for the pregnant mama who joined her best friend and her hubby for a double date at a fancy restaurant.

Loren and Alexei have been spending a lot of time together as they await the birth of their third child. Their two sons, Shai and Asher, were likely in bed so the parents could enjoy a night out on the town.

In a few months, things will get very hectic in the Brovarnik household as the parents will be outnumbered with three kids, all under the age of three. Loren will be home for a while, bonding with the new baby and resting after giving birth, so now she’s taking full advantage of the time she has left.

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik goes glam in a sexy silk dress

Loren Brovarnik put on a glamorous display during a recent night out with her husband Alexei in a floor-length black dress. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a few photos from her date at Makoto restaurant in Florida, where another couple joined them.

Loren rocked a silk dress with a tie strap design, and she added a pop of color to the all-black outfit by pairing it with a large metallic-pink clutch.

In one of the photos posted on Instagram, Loren took a bedroom selfie in the stylish outfit and showed off her delicate silver bracelet and tiny silver hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a messy topknot with face-framing bangs and a huge smile.

In another photo taken at the restaurant, Loren wrapped her arms around her husband Alexei, who matched her outfit in his black ensemble. The Israeli native opted for black jeans and a striped black shirt which he paired with white sneakers.

Loren Brovarnik gets compliments on her stunning outfit

The 90 Day Fiance star was clearly feeling confident in her lovely outfit for her date night with Alexei, and she had every right to be. After sharing the photos on Instagram, Loren received several complimentary messages about her outfit.

Another expectant mama in the 90 Day Fiance family, Elizabeth Potthast, wrote, “Gorgeous Momma! Love that dress.”

Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton added, “Love the bag…”

One Instagram user also commented on Loren’s pink bag and wondered if she was hinting at the gender of her third child.

“It’s gorgeous, are you giving us a hint? Is it a girl” questioned the commenter.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“You look incredible 😍 and making the dress and bag look good too!” added someone else.

