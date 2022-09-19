Pregnant Kara Bass goes casual in funky t-shirt and leggings for first birthing class

Kara Bass showed off the outfit she rocked for her first birthing class. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Kara Bass loves to be stylish and show off her different outfits on social media.

Recently, Kara stuck to her pattern by showing 90 Day fans the outfit she had on for her first birthing class.

Kara shared a mirror selfie that captured her entire outfit. She wore black leggings with a shirt that had a design of someone with sunglasses on. The shirt was black with the design in white and a yellow area could also be seen. The shirt had words on it but it was hard to make out what it said in the photo.

The outfit was also paired with black and white Vans sneakers.

Kara held her baby bump in the mirror pic pose, which she captioned, “Casual for today’s birthing class.”

Kara also shared a car selfie where the sunglasses she had on in her mirror photo were actually being worn over her eyes. Her dyed hair was wispy across her head as she wrote, “I have one thing on my mind and it’s pho.”

Kara’s pregnancy, along with her castmate Thais Ramone’s, was revealed at the Season 9 Tell All.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara Bass had short-lived hair extensions

Kara rocked long hair extensions that matched the color of her natural red hair during the Season 9 Tell All. She had previously started showing off her new bold hair look in mid-May.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, by late June, Kara had taken the extensions out and had the short hair viewers were used to seeing her with on the show again.

Around that same time, another 90 Day alum got hair extensions. Tiffany Franco debuted her long locks and revealed that they cost more than $3,000 and would last 4-5 months.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are on Pillow Talk

As the start of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? kicked off, viewers found out the cast of the other hit spinoff, Pillow Talk.

Kara and Guillermo were selected to be among the cast as were Season 9 couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise.

Also revealed to be joining the Pillow Talk from Season 9 were Patrick Mendes and his brother John McManus. John was wildly popular with 90 Day viewers and may felt like he carried the season.

90 Day Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After? Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?