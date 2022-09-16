Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast feeling ‘tired’ in long flowy dress

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast stuns in a burgundy dress. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast is getting closer to her due date and the pregnant 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is feeling tired.

The soon-to-be mom of two recently shared a photo of her growing baby bump on social media and noted that she’s now 37 weeks along.

Elizabeth was also craving fast food and she later showed off a large platter of food from Shake Shack which included three burgers, two fries, and three sodas.

However, she blamed her large appetite on pregnancy cravings and laughingly noted that it was the baby who wanted the food and not her.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei are expecting a baby boy in the next few weeks, which will be the second child for the couple who already have a 3-year-old daughter, Eleanor.

The pair recently confessed that they are not quite prepped and ready with everything needed for their son, but they still have a little time to get things together.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast shows off baby bump in a long dress

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got dressed up for a day out in a comfortable outfit.

We’ve been keeping track of Elizabeth’s pregnancy style and she has donned several outfits over the past few months that caught our eye. The most recent was a casual, ankle-length dress in a stunning burgundy shade that matched her nails.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Elizabeth cradled her baby bump as she snapped a photo in the sleeveless garb and posted the photo on her Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

The fashion-savvy TLC personality hasn’t skipped a beat since announcing that she was expecting.

The latest ensemble that got our attention was her pregnancy photoshoot where she styled two different looks for the memorable snapshots.

The first was a dramatic teal sheer gown with fur along the hem and sleeves worn over a matching bodysuit. She then debuted another set of images clad in a red floor-length gown that added a touch of elegance.

Elizabeth Potthast is feeling tired and craving fast food

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star noted in the post that she’s now 37 weeks pregnant and feeling very tired as a result.

It seems Elizabeth was also feeling hungry during the day out, so she took care of that with a quick stop at the popular fast food outlet in Florida. She placed a large order from Shake Shack, but reminded her followers that she is now eating for two.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Her baby boy was in the mood for burgers, fries, and soda so the pregnant mama satisfied the cravings.

“It wasn’t me that wanted this…..It’s the baby 😂” she wrote on the post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.