Porsha Williams stuns in spandex while getting richer

Porsha Williams smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Porsha Williams is stunning in mint-green spandex while topping up her bank balance. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star might best be known for swanning around her impeccable mansion amid never-ending Bravo drama, but she’s got her business game down to an art.

Porsha, followed by over 6 million on Instagram, remains one of the franchise’s most-followed faces, and a new post has reminded fans that Porsha can earn her cash just about any way.

Porsha Williams stuns to promote her brand

Posting ahead of the weekend, the mom to Pilar Jhena sent out her killer figure in a cute and tight matching set while promoting her Pampered by Porsha bed linens line.

The super-fit star was photographed crouched on a couch and from her fancy home, also brandishing her merch as she wore a one-shouldered and tight green sports bra paired with matching leggings.

Porsha sent out a big smile as she made sure fans stock their cart with her product. She wrote: “SPRING SALE ALERT 🌷 Take 10% off + FREE SHIPPING today-Tuesday with the code SPRING – It is time to make sleeping a dream 🛍️ —-> @pamperedbyporsha @pamperedbyporsha.”

Porsha had announced the Flash Sale earlier that day.

Williams is also CEO of her Go Naked hair line. The Bravo star has a solid grip on business, with fellow entrepreneurs including Rinna Beauty founder Lisa Rinna, plus Skinnygirl boss Bethenny Frankel.

Porsha has also opened on her main gig; reality TV. In 2021, she told Vulture:

“Being on TV for ten years, my family knows this is my world. When we filmed one of the first scenes, I could tell that they felt like they were in my world and there were things that they couldn’t say, couldn’t address, or couldn’t be open with.”

Porsha Williams knows what viewers want

She continued: “Listen, we’re all on television because everybody wants to see the fabulous life. They want to see the businesses, the kids, the family, they want to see all of that. That’s what embodies a Housewife. I would not suggest anybody not to show it.” Noting her various ups and downs, which have included her Dennis McKinley drama, the rising mogul concluded: “There have been lots of highs and lows, but I regret nothing. Every single thing that has happened to me has made me greater. I am greater because of those tougher moments.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.