Porsha Williams looked stunning in her white wedding dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

All eyes were on Porsha Williams as she looked stunning for her big day.

The Real House Wives of Atlanta alum looked like an absolute queen as she got ready for her fairytale wedding.

Porsha was captured in an array of photographs and videos where she got ready in the comfort of her own home.

She stole the show in her dazzling white dress that completely complemented her hourglass figure.

Porsha, who is now in the first season of her own spinoff reality show called Porsha’s Family Matters, has remained highly active on her Instagram, where she keeps all of her fans in the loop of her most recent events and endeavors.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality star was kind enough to share her special, memorable moment with her 7.2 million Instagram followers.

Porsha Williams looks like a queen in her wedding dress

Porsha shimmered and shined as she was captured getting ready in her wedding dress.

The reality TV star wore a jaw-dropping gown with an endless array of unique detailing.

The top of the piece was low-cut and featured baggy sleeves that eventually transitioned into gem-embellished cuffs.

The waist of the dress was mesmerizing as it featured a sheer design with more gems beautifully placed throughout.

As the dress made its way down her body, the fabric hugged her waist and hips perfectly as she looked immaculate in the shimmering ensemble.

The lower half featured a long slit up the side that showcased her lovely legs.

While the middle of the dress hugged her body, the bottom finally made its way into a gorgeous, ruffled design while the train flowed many feet behind her.

Her hair was parted down the middle as she styled it in light curls which perfectly flowed down the front of her.

Her makeup glowed just as much as her dress while she wore a gorgeous, shimmery eyeshadow and a pair of long, lavish lashes to complete the ravishing look.

Porsha then added touches of blush and bronzer and a pinkish-nude, glossy lip.

She further accessorized with long diamond earrings, a massive diamond ring, and to finalize the whole ensemble, she wore a diamond and pearl headpiece.

Overall, Porsha looked like a queen as she enjoyed her special day.

Porsha Williams teams up with Amazon for exclusive clothing launch

While Porsha was busy getting ready for her big wedding day, she was also working extremely hard to finally launch her one-of-a-kind clothing line.

This clothing line was incredibly special to the star as she teamed up with Amazon for an exclusive collaboration.

The launch featured various styles and colors; each piece was priced below $80.

Porsha also announced that the styles would come in many sizes so that everyone could happily find the perfect piece they desired.

In the post’s caption, the star wrote, “🎉My line is NOW AVAILABLE Porsha Williams x Amazon the Drop!! CLICK LINK IN BIO. I created this collection for all the powerful women out there who want a look to match. Each piece in my line was created especially by me for YOU ❤.”

Porsha looked incredible in all of the shots as she posed in an array of stunning satin sets.

Fans showed their love and support as the post secured 54k likes and featured over 700 expressive fans in the comment section.