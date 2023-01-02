Porsha Williams stuns on vacation in a tiny blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Porsha Williams –Mrs. Guobadia as she’s now called– is showcasing her best views in a slew of stunning bikini-clad photos posted on social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum jetted off to Costa Rica and is enjoying the tropical vibes, sun, sea, and sand.

Leaving the cold weather behind, Porsha tossed her warm clothing for a skimpy blue bikini that showcased her toned body.

The top part featured a plunging neckline, and the bottom a simple hipster style that highlighted her tiny waist.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Porsha posed barefoot on a large rock while holding on to a tree branch and looking off into the distance.

Porsha sported extra-long sleek hair, worn parted down the middle and flowing down her back.

Porsha Williams shows her best angles in a blue bikini

The newly married Bravo alum posted three Instagram photos showing various angles.

In the second photo from the slide, Porsha gave her 7.2 million followers a side view that showcased her curves and also gave a better view of her face.

She looked glam in dramatic lashes and nude lipstick with line lips, flawless skin, and a rosy glow to her cheeks.

In the last photo, the 41-year-old crouched down low with one hand seemingly touching the floor.

“🇨🇷Another Day in Paradise… Muva,” Porsha captioned the post. “Hair: @gonakedhair 🔥#BackyardShoot.”

Porsha Williams stuns in Go Naked Hair

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is known for looking glam and gorgeous, and her hair is always on point, thanks to her company, Go Naked Hair.

The company sells a variety of high-quality wigs, hair extensions, lashes, and more, and they stay up-to-date with the trends– recently adding tape-in extensions to the lineup.

They also debuted a limited release of their longest units ever, 50-inch HD lace wigs, seemingly the style that Porsha wore during her Costa Rican trip, and tagged the brand in her post.

Porsha has also enlisted her younger sister Lauren Williams and her former costar, Drew Sidora, to promote Go Naked Hair, and the women have been doing a good job. However, Porsha does the best job of showcasing her brand.

In her latest promo for the company, she wore a shoulder-length wig with deep curls as she urged her followers to make a purchase for the new year.



“A New Year calls for a new look! Get your lashes, bundles, wigs, and much more at GoNakedHair.com,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.