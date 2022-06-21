Porsha Williams snacks on melon in string bikini

Porsha Williams has been wowing fans in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Porsha Williams is getting in her five a day while looking stunning in a bikini.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, made sure to put her sensational summer body on display over the weekend, posting a massive gallery of poolside snaps and including a healthy snack.

Porsha Williams shows summer body with bikini snacking

The mom to Pilar Jhena looked fierce as she posed by her luxurious outdoor pool, also backed by neat lawns and an outdoor terrace.

Showcasing her curves and toned abs in a stringy black bikini with geometric white-print details, the Bravo star sizzled as she stepped out of the water, adding in a turban headwear look while flaunting her curled hair extensions.

A small bowl of chopped-up watermelon awaited Porsha, and the fruit wasn’t just for show. Further photos showed the Pampered by Porsha founder tucking in with a fork as she wrote: “Don’t mind me just charging my melanin.”

Porsha continued: “My mom cropped these pics! 😆 Who else sends pics to their mom and she sends them back the way they should be cropped?😆🔥 #JuneteenthWeekend.”

She then shouted out her Go Naked hair extensions brand.

Shortly before going bikini game strong, Porsha updated to promote her homeware line – business is booming as Porsha rakes in profits from her multiple businesses, this amid announcing her exit from RHOA in September 2021.

Porsha Williams discusses Housewives of Atlanta exit decision

Speaking to Vulture about her decision to quit the popular TV franchise, Porsha revealed:

“Within the past three to four years, I made it a part of my plan to semi-retire at 40. This year just seemed like the right year to do it, to pull the plug. At some point during the reunion, or right after the reunion, I really thought about it. It was just a personal choice. It was time to get Porsha off of those cameras for a little while.”

Porsha joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2012. Last year, she published her best-selling book, The Pursuit of Porsha. “Being on TV for ten years, my family knows this is my world. When we filmed one of the first scenes [on Housewives], I could tell that they felt like they were in my world and there were things that they couldn’t say, couldn’t address, or couldn’t be open with. Now, I want everybody to be completely honest,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.