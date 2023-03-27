Porsha Williams shows us her funny side in figure-hugging dress

Porsha Williams showed off her funny side as she turned heads in a figure-hugging outfit while making content for social media.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at what happened when she tried to capture the perfect snap.

Porsha donned a strapless, ankle-length dress with large stripes, which she paired with a matching cardigan.

Her long curly hair was styled in a side part, and she rocked clear heels and a large white bag.

The video showed Porsha walking into the frame as she twirled and attempted to elegantly remove the cardigan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, instead of the smooth transition she had hoped for, her heel got caught in the hem of the cardigan.

The 41-year-old laughed at the moment and shared the funny clip with her Instagram followers.

Porsha had no problem poking fun at herself in the caption, writing, “BTS I’m sooooooo good at this content making thing 🔥🔥🙌🏾🥴.”

RHOA star Porsha Williams has a sense of humor

After posting the blooper online, Porsha’s Instagram followers commented about how she does not take herself too seriously.

“I love that you show you’re a REAL person and can be silly!!” said one Instagram user.

“😂😂😂 I literally laughed out loud!!! This is what’s up! Authenticity!!” said someone else.

One commenter opined, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you just got to love Porsha!!”

Another person wrote, “just love the realness of Porscha !! She is so cute and silly in a good way. 😂😂😂😍.”

Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Speaking of cute and silly, the Bravo star is bringing that same energy to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is now airing on Peacock.

The cast of Season 3 filmed the series in Thailand, and the first three episodes have been released so far.

We’ve seen some teasers for the season, and Porsha’s relationship with her now-husband Simon Guobadia– and the shady way their romance started–will be addressed on the show.

Porsha isn’t just celebrating her return to TV; things are also booming for her businesses, and she just released a new product for her Go Naked Hair company.

Porsha Williams debuts Go Naked Hair Straightener

After teasing the new product, Porsha surprised her 7.3 million Instagram followers with the release of the Go Naked Hair Straightener.

The professional flat iron is the first hair tool for the company. The other items include wigs, tape-ins, bundles, and lashes.

Porsha excitedly showed off the product online a few days ago, and she recently posted another promotional video, this time featuring her former castmate Drew Sidora.

The video showed Drew– an ambassador for Go Naked Hair–rocking a stunning brown and blonde unit, which was being styled using the hair straightener.

“I’m so excited about this new GoNaked Hair Straightener! @drewsidora is killing the game with hers. These are my new go-to !! Visit gonakedhair.com and get yours!! @gonakedhair #gonakedpartner,” Porsha’s caption said.

The flat iron features titanium plates and can quickly heat up to 480 degrees. It has an adjustable temperature, intelligent sensors, and a plate lock for easy storage.

The Go Naked Hair Straightener comes with a sleek travel bag and retails for $129.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand is currently streaming on Peacock.