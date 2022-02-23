Porsha Williams shows off her incredible curves in a barely there bikini during Anguilla trip with Simon 

Porsha Williams shares bikini shots from vacation to Anguilla with Simon. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Wiliams shared a slew of bikini pictures this weekend. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is currently in Anguilla with fiancé Simon Guobadia.

The recently engaged mother of one showed off her curves and snatched waist in the sexy Caribbean pictures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters star showed fans behind-the-scenes shots of her vacation and bikini body.

Porsha Williams shares a series of bikini pictures in Anguilla

Porsha wore a hat and shades in the bikini shots as she crawled on the sand and posed with her fiance Simon.

She also added a short video of her as she frolicked in the waves.

Porsha’s Instagram caption said, “Island girl.”

Porsha sported a light-colored bandeau bikini top and a lime green thong bikini. She featured shots with a black, green, and blue cover-up as it blew in the wind.

The stunning background features palm trees, clear waters, and the sandy beaches of Anguilla.

But the new author was not done.

She posted more sexy bikini shots, this time on a yacht.

Porsha wore a fashionable jean bikini and a colorful bandana in her hair.

For the caption, Porsha asked fans, “Ok how did he do guys?! lol #HubbyPhotographerInTraining.” Porsha is referring to her fiance Simon, who took the shots.

The pictures received housewives’ approval, with RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant writing, “Amazing!!!” and Drew Sidora posting a sun emoji.

Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams’ new show is Porsha’s Family Matters

Porsha departed The Real Housewives of Atlanta after season 13, but fans did not have to wait long to see her again.

Bravo premiered Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, November 28 at 9/8c.

The show featured Porsha, her sister Lauren Williams, her ex-fiancé/daughter Pilar Jhena’s father, Dennis McKinley, as they navigate a blended family.

Porsha Williams Gets Real with Ex’s Mom | RHOA: Porsha’s Family Matters (S1 E2) | Bravo

The blended family goes to Mexico for spiritual healing and yoga, but drama ensues.

Porsha Williams wrote a new book called The Pursuit of Porsha

The reality TV star has had a very busy couple of months, with a new television series and book release.

She has been celebrating the success of her book and series, Porsha’s Family Matters.

Porsha’s book is called The Pursuit of Porsha and details her transformation into an activist. Porsha is the granddaughter of late civil rights activist Hosea Williams. She says, “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

The book, now available in stores, discusses her journey as an empowered woman.