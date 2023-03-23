Porsha Williams rocks sleek bob and silk dress for latest business venture

Porsha Williams has been heavily focused on building her hair empire with her Go Naked brand, and she just added another product to the line.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a sleek bob from her line to excitedly announce the launch of her company’s hair straightener.

Porsha has been teasing the products for a few days now, and in the video posted on social media, she confessed to being excited that they had finally arrived.

The reality TV personality was stylishly clad in a black silk dress with a tie-string around the neck and a cutout detail below the best.

The dress also featured a side slit and was chic and comfortable as Porsha sat on her couch while showing the new product to her followers.

She showed off the stunning black packaging, with the company logo printed on the front in gold writing. She also opened the box to show the flat iron and the “top tier” carrying case included in the box.

Porsha Williams promotes Go Naked Hair Professional Hair Straightener

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared more details about the Go Naked Hair Professional Hair Straightener in the caption of her post.

“@GoNakedHair’s Professional Hair Straighteners are HERE 🔥This is a product we have been working on for so long to make sure it is perfect!” she wrote.

The product is sold at gonakedhair.com and retails for $129.

The hair straightener has an adjustable temperature that goes up to 480 degrees and has 1.25″ titanium plates — designed for professional use.

It heats up quickly and has an automatic off function for safety. Other features include advanced touchscreen operation, intelligent sensors, and an eight-inch swivel cord to avoid tangling.

The Go Naked Hair Professional Hair Straightener has a plate lock for easy storage, plus a convenient carrying case for easy travel.

RHOA star Porsha Williams is a proud mama as her daughter Pilar turns 4

The former Bravo Housewife had something else to celebrate today as well. Her only child Pilar recently turned four, and Porsha went all out to celebrate her little princess.

Porsha posted a collage of photos with Pilar and a light birthday message for Pilar on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful you and God chose me to be your mommy! I pray you continue to be as confident & loving and most of all that you know your worth!” wrote the 41-year-old in her post.

“Papa and I love you to the moon and back 😘😘😘😘 #HappyBirthdayPJ @pilarjhena,” she added.

The proud mama also posted some stunning photos of the birthday girl dressed in pink as she posed with a white pony in a series of snaps.

Porsha gave birth to Pilar in 2019 when she was still engaged to Dennis McKinley. The four-year-old is the only child for the exes, who are now respectfully co-parenting.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.