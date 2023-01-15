Porsha Williams oozes luxury in cutout bodycon dress for night out

Porsha Williams models a stunning LBD. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams still has that newlywed glow after tying the knot a few weeks ago, and she just posted a stunning look that oozed luxury.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum modeled a chic black dress that hugged her curves in a clip posted on social media.

Porsha donned a midi-length LBD with thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a cutout bra design in the front that showed a glimpse of skin beneath the bust.

She paired the outfit with long dangly earrings and a thick gold bracelet while donning black strappy heels. She completed the look by adding a pop of color with her printed handbag that also featured gold hardware.

The Pursuit of Porsha author went glam with dark eyeliner for a smokey eye effect complemented by dramatic lashes. She also sported bold brows, rosy cheeks, and nude lips.

For the final piece of the fashionable puzzle, Porsha had her long black hair parted to the side and flowing down her back and shoulder in loose curls.

In the video posted on Instagram, Porsha strutted towards a waiting vehicle as the camera captured her every move. After pausing to give a better look at her outfit, the former Bravo personality hopped in the car, where her husband, Simon Guobadia, was waiting patiently.

“Golden Hour✨ w/ @gonakedhair Luxury !!” she captioned the post. “Shop this dress🙀 ($19.99 on my Amazon storefront – link on my story!”

Porsha and Simon have been enjoying their newlywed status, and with only weeks since the wedding, it’s not surprising that they are still in that honeymoon phase.

The happy pair recently enjoyed a fun date night while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game.

They wore matching black outfits– with Simon in a sweatshirt and Porsha rocking a sheer black top with long sleeves, black skinny jeans, and black Louboutin boots.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum cozied up to Simon for the photo with one hand wrapped around his arm.

“❤️My forever!! @iamsimonguobadia,” wrote Porsha while also tagging her brand @gonakedhair as well as her stylist @misslaurenw.”

Porsha Williams promotes Pampered by Porsha

Porsha does not miss an opportunity to plug her hair company on social media, but that’s not the only business that the RHOA alum has to brag about.

Her linen line, Pampered by Porsha, has been doing quite well, and she recently promoted the brand in a new Instagram post. The clip featured the packaging for the sheet sets with a photo of the stunning reality TV star on the design.

The ad featured a gray-colored sheet set as well as a few other colors available in the line.

#MercialBreak Pampered By Porsha was created with one thing in mind: Making luxury, pampering, and quality sheets affordable 💜” noted Porsha in her caption. “Change the way you sleep today by treating yourself to some pampering 🛍️.”

The entrepreneur noted that the sheets are available at PamperedByPorsha.com, and they can also be purchased on Amazon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.