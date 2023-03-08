Porsha Williams left her starring role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta just last year, but this Georgia peach is still as popular as she ever was.

With an impressive social media following, Porsha promotes her brands, including her Go Naked Hair company she started a decade ago with her sister Lauren Williams.

Porsha recently posed to show off two styles of Go Naked: the Fierce Bob and Hollywood side part. The bob featured a sleek look on Porsha with a middle part and blunt ends, while the side part draped down her back in loose curls.

The newlywed donned a black satin one-shoulder dress that showed off her curves with the deep-cut style. Her glam was soft and the accessorizing was simple with only her wedding ring.

Porsha and Lauren created Go Naked Hair to bring quality virgin hair to their customers as well as provide a space for hair education.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On their website, Porsha explained, “We love our hair and as in-house consumers of our own product, we have learned how to properly care for and style it. It’s time that we share that knowledge to give our customers the best experience possible…”

RHUGT: Porsha Williams is starring in Season 3, set in Thailand

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip trailer dropped last week, and the sneak peek showed plenty of drama between the Housewives as they filmed in Thailand — with Porsha being front and center in the mess.

One notable scene showed the Breakfast Club co-host going toe-to-toe with Potomac Housewife Candiace Dillard about her relationship with her new husband, Simon Guobadia. Candiace confronted Porsha about the love triangle, saying in the clip, “Y’all became friends and two minutes later you and her husband was dating. You stole somebody’s man.”

Porsha took a lot of heat for her behavior while staring on RHOA, but when she announced her exit from the show, she didn’t get a chance to face her castmates after hooking up with her friend’s husband.

She now has the opportunity to defend her relationship on RHUGT, which airs later this month.

Porsha uses social media to promote her brands, like Pampered by Porsha

Porsha is more than just a wife and reality TV star — she’s also a blossoming businesswoman with several ventures, and her latest is Pampered by Porsha.

She takes full advantage of her growing social media by promoting all of her brands online, and since Porsha has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, she is bound to be a success in the retail game.

The affordable sheets brand has sheets in 16 colors and a range of sizes made from high-quality materials.

Porsha used her social media to remind customers that each set of Pampered by Porsha sheets comes with complimentary pillowcases. She even showed off her daughter, Pilar “P.J.” Jhena’s room, which was outfitted in light pink Pampered bedding.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand premieres March 23 on Peacock.