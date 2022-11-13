Porsha Williams looks as good as gold for a pre-wedding photoshoot with her fiance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

A former Bravo star and fan favorite is ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams is set to marry fiance Simon Guobadia sometime in the near future.

On a weekend post to Instagram, Porsha posted a series of photos of her and her husband-to-be, and they both look absolutely stunning in gold and black.

Of course, since the location was tagged in Dubai, everything dripped in gold in the desert, and the two looked like modern royalty in their formal wear. Fans thought maybe this was a wedding photo, but it appears that the couple is just practicing for the perfect photos.

Porsha stunned in a gold ombre dress, designed exclusively for her by Matopeda Atelier, with a dramatic cap sleeve and a plunging neckline. The gown was adorned with thousands of gemstones and sequins, and Porsha dazzled in every photo.

In several photos, Porsha’s hair was embellished with a gold crown headband across her forehead, making her look like a queen. She topped the look off with teardrop earrings in gold, keeping on theme.

Simon wore a black suit with a sleek white shirt underneath, with a shimmery gold handkerchief in the pocket. Interestingly, he was wearing a gold band on his wedding ring finger.

Porsha Williams said she was planning three separate weddings

As the host of Dish Nation, Porsha often talks about her personal life. She revealed shortly after her engagement that she and Simon planned to have three weddings to accommodate all of their families.

Because Simon is from Africa, Porsha said they would have a traditional “native, long custom ceremony” to celebrate his culture and family standards. She said they would also have a “regular” American wedding, and fans assumed that would be in the Atlanta area where the couple lives.

Porsha also added that they would have another ceremony, but this one would be somewhere outside of the United States, possibly in a home that Simon owns. That is likely where the Dubai celebration comes in. That means the other weddings are likely right around the corner!

Porsha Williams filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip over the summer

Although she was not a part of the original cast, Porsha stepped in and helped her former bosses at Bravo when they were in a pinch before Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Tinsley Mortimer suddenly left the cast of RHUGT after “personal reasons,” and producers asked Porsha to join, and she saved the day.

Even as a mom to her daughter, Pilar, a radio host, and full-time planner of her weddings, she hopped on a plane to Thailand to start filming the third season of the hit series.

She joined RHOLSC stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, RHOP frenemies Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, former RHONY star Lean McSweeney, and Miami besties Alexia Echevarria and Maryson Patton. The premiere date has not yet been announced but was teased at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.