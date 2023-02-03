Porsha Williams is “feeling the love” while honeymooning in Europe with her husband, Simon Guobadia, and she wants to share the love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum paused during her fun getaway to post a Valentine’s Day promo for her brand.

She was decked out in a blue silk nightgown with white lace while wearing a matching silk robe.

Porsha posed on a bed decked out with red sheets from her line Pampered by Porsha. The sheets were covered in red petals, and the former Bravo Housewife had a bunch of red roses in her hand.

Porsha looked glam in a full face of makeup, and her long black hair cascaded down her shoulder as she posed for the photo.

She shared the image on Instagram along with a Valentine’s Day promotion for buyers.

“I am feeling the love on my honeymoon❤️❤️ Take 20% off for your Valentines and Galentines today-Monday with the code: VALENTINESDAY at PamperedByPorsha.com😘 @pamperedbyporsha,” she captioned the post.

Porsha Williams laughs off BBL comments

The best-selling author is in a happy place with several flourishing businesses, a new husband, and her daughter, Pilar, so she’s not letting the haters affect her in any way.

She recently laughed off comments about her body in another Instagram post while drinking red wine.

Simon was the one who first posted the message about his wife and slammed claims that her enviable curves were a result of a Brazilian butt lift.

Porsha reshared the message in a video clad in black pajamas and made fun of the accusations.

“Via @iamsimonguobadia ‘BBL where? For starters, she got Yoruba ancestry and Decatur GA – all rolled into one perfectly formed posterior😂😂” #CornBreadFed 🇳🇬 #Yoruba 44% #DianeDaughter,” she captioned the post.

When Porsha first joined RHOA, she was much slimmer than she is today, with a curvier physique. She has openly admitted to breast augmentation but has denied claims of a BBL.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams promotes her clothing line

Porsha was working on something special back in 2022, and she made the revelation in November. Her 7.2 million Instagram followers got a sneak peek at her clothing line, which was available for a limited time on Amazon.

The 41-year-old modeled some of the stunning pieces from the collection and shared a bit about her inspiration for the line.

“My line is NOW AVAILABLE Porsha Williams x Amazon the Drop!! CLICK LINK IN BIO,” wrote Porsha in the Instagram post. “I created this collection for all the powerful women out there who want a look to match. Each piece in my line was created especially by me for YOU ❤.”

She also noted that all pieces in the collection cost less than $80 and were available in a wide range of sizes from XXS-5X.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.