Porsha Williams in tight spandex shows off new wheels

Porsha Williams has plenty to show off – including her killer figure. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been flaunting her “new baby” on Instagram, and no, it isn’t a sibling for daughter Pilar Jhena.

The Bravo face was all smiles over Mother’s Day as beau Simon Guobadia gifted her one luxury present, a gift she can zoom around all day in.

Porsha Williams stuns in spandex with massive Mother’s Day gift

Porsha shared a photo of the high-end vehicle Simon surprised her with, one seeing the man she’s set to marry splashing the cash and ensuring Porsha keeps up with her usual high-end standards.

For the pic, the reality star posed in a skintight spandex leggings and sports bra set in black, while gazing to the side for a possible candid moment and letting the shiny white car take center stage – it came complete with a romantic red bow on the hood.

Porsha was showcasing her toned abs and glam manicure in the opening snap, with a swipe right bringing in her loved ones for a group shot.

Taking to her caption, the 40-year-old wrote: “Energyyyyyyyy! Thank you baby @iamsimonguobadia !! You make me feel like a real life princess! I freaking love my new baby🥰🔥 Best Mother’s Day everrrrr ! #EseosaGuobadia #GuobadiasLoading.”

Porsha spent Mother’s Day with her mom and grandmother this year, also showing “good times” with friends, plus daughter Pilar, shared with Dennis McKinley. Opting for a stunning, flowing, and two-piece maxi number as she glammed up for the family gathering, Porsha wrote:

“Happy Birthday Hailey *Davido’s baby girl!! Good times with the fam @davido and his beautiful family🥳 #Mothersday #HaileyBDay @iamsimonguobadia @pilarjhena (( Y’all know a fire reel is on the way 😂)) 🇳🇬.”

Porsha Williams’ pregnancy throwback was stunning

Porsha also ushered in Mother’s Day with a gorgeous pregnancy throwback from when she was still expecting Pilar, born in 2019. Wowing in a fishtail and multicolor dress as she cradled her bump, the Pampered by Porsha founder told fans: “Happy Mother’s Day to all! Today I bask in being blessed with a beautiful daughter who made me a mommy! I also honor the memory of mothers that are no longer with us and pray their love surrounds those who love them today!”

Williams welcomed Pilar on March 22. Her little munchkin weighed 6lbs and 15oz. Porsha and ex Dennis broke off their engagement once in 2019, then again – seemingly for good – in 2020.