Porsha Williams in diamonds and sheer bodysuit says ‘all eyes on me’

All eyes were on Porsha Williams last night, and she knows it, as she strutted her stuff on the streets in a Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she pulled out all the fashion stops for her appearance on the show.

Before the episode aired, Porsha gave us a look at her outfit, as she ditched her long hair for a fresh pixie cut, styled in sleek finger waves.

Porsha stopped traffic on the streets of New York as she modeled a sheer, long-sleeved bodysuit, with a solid black corset underneath.

She styled the outfit with silver and black heels and accessorized with a dramatic diamond choker, with a cross pendant, and small diamond earrings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Pampered by Porsha founder posted the video online, with the caption, “All Eyes on me!👀 WATCH What Happens Live #WWHL tonight 9:00pm with @bravoandy & @gizellebryant on @bravotv #TUNEIN 🔥.”

RHOA star Porsha Williams picks her peach on WWHL

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Porsha on WWHL, but she’s back on our TV screens since The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand is now streaming.

However, the Peacock series wasn’t the only thing that Porsha talked about during her time on the show, not surprisingly RHOA was a big topic of conversation as well.

During a fun game of, Pick Your Peach, the former Atlanta Housewife had the hard task of choosing between current and former castmates.

When asked who was “shadier” Porsha picked Kenya Moore over Marlo Hampton. As for which alum she would want back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha said she would rather her former BFF Phaedra Parks return than OG Kim Zolciak.

She named Sheree Whitfield as the person who delivered more iconic lines, than Kenya Moore, and as for her favorite newbie, she chose Drew Sidora over Sanya Richards-Ross.

The latter was not surprising since Porsha and Drew have become fast friends and Drew is even an ambassador for her company, Go Naked Hair.

Porsha Williams promotes Go Naked Hair

Porsha recently posted a video of Drew wearing a brown and blonde unit from Go Naked Hair, to promote the newest product from her brand.

Porsha’s growing hair empire now includes the Go Naked Hair Straightener which was used in the clip to give Drew her gorgeous curls.

“I’m so excited about this new GoNaked Hair Straightener! @drewsidora is killing the game with hers. These are my new go-to !! Visit gonakedhair.com and get yours!! @gonakedhair #gonakedpartner” noted Porsha in her post.

The professional flat iron retails for $129 on the website and boasts a range of features. It has 1.25” titanium plates and quickly heats up, with an adjustable temperature of up to 480 degrees.

It also features an advanced touchscreen operation, an automatic off function for safety, and a plate lock for easy storage. The package also comes with a sleek carrying case for convenient travel.

Check out Porsha’s appearance on WWHL appearance below:

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand is currently streaming on Peacock.