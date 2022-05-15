Porsha Williams in braless dress for major milestone

Porsha Williams close up. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams is killing it in a plunging braless dress as she proves just how popular she is. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is fresh from a major milestone, one seeing her hit a new Instagram following.

Posting ahead of the weekend, the mom of one went glam and also low-key for a reminder that having 7 million subscribed to her feed is a big deal, telling fans that life right now is “just peachy.”

Porsha Williams stuns braless for big Insta show-off

Flaunting her flawless facial features and putting on quite the curve display, the Pampered by Porsha founder snapped herself indoors and backed by couches and a kitchen.

The mom to Pilar Jhena opted for a halterneck and bold red dress in textured striped fabrics, going low-cut, ditching the bra, and upping the fabulousness as she also wore her hair long, sleek, and straight, plus statement hoop earrings.

Gazing all doe-eyed and rocking thick lashes and a nude glossy lip, Porsha wrote:

“Thank You to all my 7MILLION love bugs! Life’s Just Peachy. #ThePursuitofPorsha #reels.” She also tagged her Go Naked hair extensions brand.

When it comes to followings for Housewives members, it’s clear that Porsha is ahead, but not completely. Fellow RHOA face Kandi Burruss is ahead at 9.7 million, however Kenya Moore sits more modestly, at just over 2 million. Legend Nene Leakes, meanwhile, sits at 4.1 million. Generally, Bravo stars have followings around the 2 or 3 million mark, as seen by faces including Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Melissa Gorga.

Porsha Williams speaks out on having her own show

Of her Porsha’s Family Matters show, Williams told Vulture: “Within the past three to four years, I made it a part of my plan to semi-retire at 40. This year just seemed like the right year to do it, to pull the plug. At some point during the reunion, or right after the reunion, I really thought about it. It was just a personal choice. It was time to get Porsha off of those cameras for a little while.”

She added:”I have had plenty of crazy seasons. There were some that could have ended with me saying, “This is a bit too much!” So no, not necessarily. I had been on the show since I was 30 years old. I was very young. Now I’m 40. Coming to this point in my life, I just wanted to be able to be Porsha and see what life is like outside of the cameras.”