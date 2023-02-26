Porsha Williams was a hot topic over the weekend, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star loved the fact that social media was abuzz with her name.

The newly minted Mrs. Guobadia posted a stunning behind-the-scenes clip from a recent photoshoot, but her caption also caught out attention.

“I heard I was trending. I miss y’all too❤️ Back like I never left! This @gonakedhair gone eat every time *Chefs kiss 🤌🏾,” she captioned the post.

Porsha was referring to her return to TV after the trailer for Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was released over the weekend. The purple corset dress worn in her Instagram post is also the same one from the Season 3 poster.

The trailer showed plenty of drama between the Housewives as they filmed the trip in Thailand, and not surprisingly, Porsha was at the center.

One scene showed the Pampered by Porsha founder being confronted by The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard about her relationship with Simon Guobadia.

Candiace Dillard confronts RHOA star Porsha Williams over her messy love triangle

It’s hard to forget how Porsha snagged her now husband, Simon Guobadia, who RHOA fans first met when his then-wife, Falynn Guobadia, joined the show as a friend in Season 13.

Falynn and Porsha were friends at the time and even had double dates with their men, as Porsha was with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

In a shocking turn of events, Falynn announced her split from Simon and after the season ended, and soon after that, Simon and Porsha declared their love for each other on social media.

Porsha took a lot of heat for her behavior, but she quickly announced her exit from RHOA, which means she didn’t get a chance to face her castmates after hooking up with her friend’s husband.

However, while filming RHUGT, Candiace confronted the 41-year-old about the messy love triangle, saying in the clip, “Y’all became friends and two minutes later you and her husband was dating, You stole somebody’s man.”

Porsha Williams was trending on social media after the RHUGT trailer was released

After the RHUGT Season 3 trailer aired, Porsha and Candiace were both hot topics on Twitter.

“You might not like Candiace but she asked the question everybody wants to know! Porsha how you in this woman house with her husband Simon one minute & now he’s yours? #RHUGT 3 me please #RHOP,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I definitely want see them hold Porsha’s feet to the fire about backstabbing her friend and getting with a married man…” admitted someone else.

One person wrote, “Team Porsha and Candiace over here!! I’m just glad they’re on good terms TODAY! Watching the mess is going to be interesting though.”

Meanwhile, people can pick sides all they want, but it seems Porsha and Candiace are fine after their tense interaction. So good, in fact, that Candiace attended Porsha and Simon’s lavish second wedding, which took place in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, you can check out the RHUGT Season 3 trailer below:

Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand premieres March 23 on Peacock.