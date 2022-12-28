Porsha Williams shows off her curves in a skimpy blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Porsha Williams is fresh off of the celebrations of three separate weddings that she had with her new husband, Simon Guobadia.

The gorgeous former Real Housewife of Atlanta is still very much a fan favorite and active on social media, showing off pics of her family and promoting her brands.

While spending time with her new husband and family in Costa Rica, Porsha sat poolside in a sporty bikini showing off her amazing body, but getting distracted while trying to slay her look.

In a barely-there royal blue colored scoop bikini top and matching bottom, Porsha showcased her famous curves and arched her back to point out something in the sky that caught her eye.

The mom of one daughter, Pilar Jhena, captioned her post with a joke, saying, “Adhd hit mid photo sesh,” with crying laughing emojis.

Porsha’s glam was her own brand which she tagged, Go Naked Hair, and she had a soft eye with a flashy set of lashes. She topped it off with a set of shimmery hoop earrings.

Porsha and Simon Guobadia celebrated their marriage three different and special times

As the host of Dish Nation, Porsha often talks about her personal life. She revealed shortly after her engagement that she and Simon planned to have three weddings to accommodate all of their families.

Because Simon is from Africa, Porsha said they would have a traditional “native, long custom ceremony” to celebrate his culture and family standards. This wedding took place in Atlanta the weekend after Thanksgiving. She said they would also have a “regular” American wedding in Atlanta as well.

Porsha and Simon also had a ceremony in Dubai in early November, which dripped of gold, just like the Middle East backdrop where they celebrated.

Porsha Williams teams up with Amazon for exclusive clothing launch

While Porsha was busy getting ready for her big wedding day, she was also putting in work to launch her one-of-a-kind clothing line. This project was incredibly special to the star as she teamed up with Amazon for an exclusive collaboration.

The launch featured various styles and colors; each piece was priced below $80. Porsha also announced that the styles would come in many sizes so that everyone could happily find the perfect piece they desired.

Porsha said of her collection, “I created this collection for all the powerful women out there who want a look to match. Each piece in my line was created especially by me for YOU.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.